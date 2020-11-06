Acer launches Enduro N3 rugged laptop in India for intense workloads

Read Article

ACER has unveiled the rugged Enduro N3, the thinnest and lightest 14” IP53-rated laptop with military standard durability is designed for mobile professionals who require extra reliability on top of premium level security. It packs a punch in terms of performance as it is powered with up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. It is specifically devised to provide the endurance, portability, and performance needed by professionals working in the field. The Acer Enduro N3 is a powerful laptop that strikes a balance between rugged build and portability, making it ideal for users who interchange between several worksites such as architects, project supervisors, field researchers, and scientists, wild and nature photographers and anyone who works in harsher environment

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With progressively diverse industries and professionals needing laptops, more and more laptops are being deployed in the field where they are subject to tougher handling. Our new line Enduro N3 laptop is designed to be used outdoors and can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure while remaining portable enough to carry it around weighing a mere 1.9kg.”

Impact Resilient

The new Enduro N3 laptop has been constructed using shock-absorbent items containing a honeycomb shell and is engineered to resistant drops, falls, and water. The shock absorbent angles protect the hard drive and have been independently certified to meet MIL-STD 810G impact resistance.

Spill-Resistant

It is designed to be used in wet weather conditions; this laptop’s components are protected by IP53 level certification. The display is coated with Corning® Gorilla® Glass to safeguard the display from water and the unique water-resistant Aquafan™.

Strong on Security

This physical shield comes on top of premium levels of protection against cyber threats thanks to technology like Discrete Trusted Platform Module, AEMS, and password-protected HDDs. This host of security and management tools ensures that all work done over the device’s 13-hour battery life is safe, and this safety does not come at the cost of performance.

