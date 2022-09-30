Acer launches new ultra-thin Swift 3 OLED Laptop in India

Acer the leading PC brand in India today introduced a powerful new laptop Swift 3 OLED combines a beautiful design with a glorious 2560×1600 display and powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors1(Alder Lake P28 W) for a true Intel Evo experience. The Swift 3 OLED combines a beautiful display with powerful performance for professionals on-the-go. The new Swift 3 comes with a 14-inch laptop with a 2.8K OLED panel that also has a 90 Hz refresh rate. This panel is VESA DisplayHDRTrueBlack 500 certified and provides accurate color, contrast reproduction and lifelike images. The DCI-P3 100% color gamut also ensures deep levels of contrast for a more realistic experience.

Commenting on the new launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “Today’s customers need laptops with multiple mode functionality and with enough power for professional or creative tasks. The new Swift 3 OLED is loaded with features that any professional will look for, along with an outstanding performance, long battery life and design for the developing community of creators. We have designed the laptop in a way that removes every obstacle to their workflow.”

Features and specifications:

OLED is Everything:

Focus on the 16:10, 2.8K OLED display’s brilliance and be ready to experience this revolutionary screen to the fullest, whether one is editing photos, watching a movie for relaxation, or just taking in the depth of the contrast and colour.

Ready for any Task:

Get ready with 12th Gen Intel CoreTM H- Series Processors that are enhanced for productivity and multitasking. Furthermore, the Intel® Evo™ verified offers intelligent collaboration, constant responsiveness, real-world battery life, quick charging, and instant wake. It is an Intel Evo verified machine comes with Intel Alder Lake-H series processors within a 17.9 mm and 1.4 kg chassis. In a pinch, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery life.

Cooled to Perform:

Performance-grade thermal options like two heat pipes and an air inlet keyboard keep the interior of the computer cool so that one can create without boundaries. Tune the fan with Fn + F for improved performance and use engineered solutions to boost output.

The Connectivity:

With Wi-Fi 6E, the all-new Swift 3 OLED offers the newest in connectivity. Perfect for quick file sharing and seamless 4K streaming. Additionally including necessary ports, enhancing portable productivity.

The Smarts:

The FHD front-facing camera uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY:

Swift 3 OLED is available from Rs ₹89,999on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma & Vijay Sales