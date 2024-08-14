Acer unveils new Chromebook laptops powered with AI in India

Acer launched its latest Chromebook plus models, the Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops. These advanced laptops are specifically designed to cater to the demands of the Enterprise and education sector. The all-new Chromebook Plus with the latest built-in Google Gemini AI features offering robust performance, enhanced productivity features, and a sleek, professional design. The Chromebook Plus 14 offers a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with options for high-brightness Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD or an integrated multi-touch version. The Acer Chromebook Plus 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView™ technology, available in standard and high-brightness touch variants. Acer Chromebook Plus offers built-in Google apps and powerful AI capabilities. It also offers Google Photos Magic Eraser, File Sync, Wallpaper generation, AI-created video backgrounds, and Adobe Photoshop on the web to help consumers boost their productivity, inspire their creativity, and make everyday tasks intuitive. It’s a laptop experience that optimises hardware performance with software apps and tools.

Powered by a range of Powerful Intel® & AMD® processor variants, these Chromebooks ensure robust performance for multitasking and running demanding applications. The Chromebook Plus 14 has two variants. One with Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor and another with AMD® Ryzen® 7000 Series Processor, while the Chromebook Plus 15 offers Up to Intel® 13th Gen Core™ i7-1355U processor. All the models support upto 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM and Storage up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, ensuring fast data access and ample space for important files and applications.

Google® AI-powered writing assistance and generative, custom wallpapers and AI backgrounds for video calls make the Chromebook Plus the most preferred device for the professional. All Chromebook plus models feature Dual DTS® Speakers, optimised bass, and treble response. It is also equipped with two built-in microphones and a high-definition Full HD webcam with features such as Temporal Noise Reduction, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and support for 1080p video at 60 fps, ensuring clear video conferencing and online interactions.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, stated, “We are excited to launch the new Chromebook Plus laptops in India. These models represent our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and reliable performance. With powerful Intel® & AMD® processors, vibrant displays, Powerful AI capabilities, and robust security features, we believe these Chromebooks will significantly enhance productivity and learning experiences. Our goal is to offer solutions that empower professionals and students to achieve more, and the Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 embody this vision perfectly.”

All Acer Chromebook Plus models support the Latest Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, providing fast and stable wireless connectivity, and Bluetooth® 5.3 for seamless pairing with peripherals and accessories. All models are equipped with a discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, camera shutters for privacy, and Kensington lock slots for physical security.

Designed for durability and reliability, these Chromebooks have undergone rigorous military-grade reliability tests, including mechanical shock, transit drop, vibration, and resistance to sand, dust, humidity, and extreme temperatures. The robust construction ensures that the laptops can withstand the rigours of daily use in various environments. All models feature a 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery that supports fast charging technology. The Chromebook Plus 14 can last up to 11 hours on a single charge, while the Chromebook Plus 15 offers up to 10 hours of battery life, making them perfect for all-day use without frequent recharging.