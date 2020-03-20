Acronis offers collaboration solution at No Charge to all service providers

Read Article

In response to the current coronavirus pandemic, Acronis is making Acronis Cyber Files Cloud, the company’s secure, enterprise-grade file sync and share solution, free to all service providers through July 31, 2020, so they can help their clients quickly transition to working remotely while keeping vital data secure.

As global business adjusts to the remote-work environment demanded by the Covid-19 response, clients are counting on service providers to help them adapt. Acronis understands the challenges service providers are facing to provide a secure collaboration environment for remote workers outside of corporate networks, and offers a solution that can be implemented during the outbreak at no cost. Service providers can meet the needs of their customers without taking on additional financial burdens or increasing their operational costs.

Additionally, Acronis offers training videos and documentation to help service providers train their clients and their end users and get them onboarded.

“The world has changed dramatically during the past few weeks and days as we all respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. As organizations adjust to the new normal – both personally and professionally – Acronis wants to reassure our partners that we are here to support to them,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis Chief Cyber Officer and COO. “As a cyber protection company, we believe strongly in the protection of all data, applications and systems at all times. We understand the challenges of our service provider partners – providing secure collaboration environment for their customers – and we are able to support them in this time by allowing them to enable remote work for their customers at no additional cost during the outbreak.”