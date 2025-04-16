Acronis prevents 7.5 million attacks, drives innovation and global growth

In an era where digital threats are evolving faster than ever, Acronis is staying not just ahead—but above the curve. The Switzerland-headquartered cybersecurity and data protection leader is setting new industry benchmarks, with over 7.5 million cyberattacks thwarted in the past year alone, thanks to a fortified arsenal of AI-powered defenses and a future-focused product vision.

This marks a major milestone for Acronis, which has seen rapid growth and diversification since launching its first security product just seven years ago. Today, its platform is a hub for natively integrated security solutions—from behavioral-based data loss prevention (DLP) and email security to next-gen Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and AI-guided Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

From Protection to Proactivity

The numbers speak volumes: a 188% year-on-year increase in protected workloads and widespread adoption of Acronis’ security tools by over 50% of its partners globally. This isn’t just growth—it’s momentum.

“Acronis delivers a comprehensive platform that integrates security services, data protection, and operational management, strengthening its MSP-first approach,” said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Canalys. Acronis’ Cyber Protect platform was recently awarded Champion status in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2025, a major win that reinforces its growing traction among managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses, and the mid-market.

Strategy at the Core

Acronis’ momentum is also fueled by strategic investments in talent and R&D. Nearly half of the company’s 2,000 global headcount is committed to product development or research, with over 200 patents (granted or pending) and a clear emphasis on reinvestment. As a result, Frost & Sullivan’s latest Radar: Endpoint Security 2025 ranks Acronis as a leader in both innovation and growth for the second consecutive year.

This edge is further sharpened by the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), which is under the leadership of newly appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Gerald Beuchelt. With a clear mandate to uncover and preempt threats, TRU is a critical pillar in Acronis’ evolving security ecosystem.

“We believe cybersecurity must enable recovery with Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability,” said Beuchelt. “Our natively integrated platform has a higher reliability for cybersecurity and boosts technician productivity by combining advanced threat intelligence, automation, and turn-key integrations.”

Learning, Scaling, Leading

To bolster its partner network and ensure the longevity of its platform, Acronis also launched MSP Academy—a massive upskilling initiative featuring more than 120 certification programs for service providers worldwide. The program aims to deepen technical know-how and unlock new revenue streams, aligning with Acronis’ broader MSP-first strategy.

Flexibility is another winning card. The company’s freemium model and modular security offerings—tailored for industries like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing—stand out in a space often burdened by budget and resource constraints.

Looking Ahead

As the company advances into 2025, Acronis is leaning into AI-driven innovation, SaaS posture management, and automation tools like Acronis Ultimate 365 to meet growing enterprise demands. From scanning email and system backups for delayed infections to integrating Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Acronis is not just offering tools—it’s building a security-first ecosystem for modern business.

In a crowded cybersecurity market, Acronis is proving that peak performance isn’t a milestone—it’s a mindset.