Acronis releases its Data Loss Prevention Solution 

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, released a new Advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) pack for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a game-changing solution that shields managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses of all sizes, from data leakage. Drawing from decades-long experience enabling MSPs in data protection, this expansion resolves the main obstacles hindering broader adoption of DLP solutions: grueling months of roll-out and cumbersome, ongoing administration by highly skilled teams.

For years, organizations have struggled to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access via external attacks or insider risks such as IT misconfigurations and human error – with only a handful of large enterprises having the resources needed to manage the overall complexity and high deployment demands that come with DLP adoption.

Implementing DLP as a solution to prevent unauthorized handling of sensitive information requires the organization to do a lot of work to “define sensitive information,” “formulate detection rules,” “examine control details,” and “improve monitoring.” (“Practice of Zero Trust Transition,” June 2022, Core Human Resources Development Program, Center for Industrial Cyber Security, Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan, 5th student, Zero Trust Project. So, in smaller organizations, these challenges are usually insurmountable, even for many working with providers.

Lawrence Troemel, President of NobleTec, notes that “Across the clients we work with daily, fear of their financial records or customer data appearing on Google search keeps them up at night. It keeps us up, too,” he said. “We want to help them close the gap, but it’s really tough to cost-effectively succeed within short time frames – especially when a new customer comes to us after a major breach.”

Acronis Advanced DLP

As a new entrant into a market set to exceed US $6 billion by 2026, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc, behavioural-based Acronis Advanced DLP is fully integrated into the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform. It extends the platform’s unified data protection, cybersecurity, and management capabilities to prevent leakage across systems, data, and workloads regardless of their location.

“The application of policies and parameters is fast, even the interface for the end user is friendly regarding alerts and exceptions,” said Rafael M Acuña Giraldo, Information Security Specialist and IT Support Coordinator at Info Comunicaciones SAS.

Acronis Advanced DLP:

Protects sensitive data transferred across a wide array of user and system connections, including, for example, instant messaging and peripheral devices.

Uses the same, unified Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console and agent for data visibility and classification.

Includes out-of-box data classification templates for common regulatory frameworks, including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Monitors continuously for DLP incidents with multiple policy enforcement options, enabling ongoing automated policy adjustment to business-specifics.

Provides robust audit and logging capabilities, giving administrators the ability to respond effectively to DLP events and conduct post-breach forensic investigations.

Turns-up fast as a service for MSPs and the clients they support.

Offers immediate protection for larger organizations evaluating more complex and sophisticated DLP programs facing multi-year implementation cycles.

Initially debuted at RSAC 2022 with an Early Access Program, this usable form of DLP offers MSPs and businesses faster, easier deployment and time-to-value while protecting against all of the most common threats to data