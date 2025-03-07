Acronis unveils Ultimate 365 for seamless Microsoft 365 protection and MSP efficiency

Acronis announced the launch of Acronis Ultimate 365, a comprehensive Microsoft 365 protection solution for managed service providers (MSPs). With Ultimate 365, MSPs can easily manage cybersecurity, backup, and compliance with a single, natively integrated, multi-tenant platform to help boost efficiency, reduce technician workload, maximise profitability, and simplify customer management.

Acronis Ultimate 365 provides MSPs with an all-in-one solution, offering:

Complete Microsoft 365 protection – Secures Microsoft 365 environments by integrating backup, extended detection and response (XDR), email security, collaboration app security, email archiving, security posture management, and security awareness training into a single intuitive platform.

Accelerated time to revenue – Enables MSPs to quickly onboard clients and deliver services without the delays of complex contract negotiations, manual tool integrations, or extensive staff training, allowing for a faster path to profitability.

Efficient, scalable management – Simplifies operations by allowing MSPs to manage all customers and services in one centralised platform, reducing tool sprawl and minimising technician workload.

Microsoft 365 is the most widely used business platform worldwide, making it a target for cyber threats such as email-based attacks, phishing, and social engineering. Many MSPs manage Microsoft 365 security and backup without an integrated platform, often relying on seven or more separate tools per customer. This fragmented approach leads to operational inefficiency, complex onboarding, security gaps, and increased costs. Acronis Ultimate 365 eliminates these challenges with an integrated solution that simplifies management while ensuring robust protection against cyberthreats.

“In fast-growing markets like India, MSPs are looking for a more efficient way to manage Microsoft 365 security and compliance without the complexity of multiple tools. Acronis Ultimate 365 answers this demand by integrating key cybersecurity, backup, and compliance capabilities into a single platform. This not only streamlines operations and reduces costs but also improves security resilience—exactly what our partners have been asking for.” said Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager for India & South Asia, Acronis.

By adopting Acronis Ultimate 365, MSPs will significantly reduce time spent on management, improving efficiency and profitability. The platform also introduces a flexible but predictable pricing model that helps MSPs meet varying customer needs, simplify service offerings, and scale their customer base. By integrating security, backup, and compliance into a single, natively integrated platform, MSPs can differentiate their services, create new revenue opportunities, and maximise the value they provide to clients.

“MSPs today struggle with tool sprawl, time-consuming customer onboarding, and complex security management for Microsoft 365,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. “MSPs need a simple, cost-effective way to deliver comprehensive Microsoft 365 protection without managing multiple tools. The solution is Acronis Ultimate 365. With a single, easy-to-use, and powerful platform, MSPs can now integrate XDR, email security, and security awareness training – essential services that enhance security – while ultimately simplifying client management at a predictable cost.”

The email archiving component of Acronis Ultimate 365 will be available in early access until Q2 2025 when it will become generally available, and the security posture management tool is nearing deployment.