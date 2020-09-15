Actifio and Persistent Systems announce Global Alliance to help enterprises modernize Data Stacks

Read Article

Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software has forged a global alliance with Persistent Systems to help enterprises with data stack modernization and acceleration of digital transformation initiatives.

With 11,000 employees worldwide, Persistent is a leader in software-driven transformation and digital business acceleration across industries and geographies. Persistent’s global resources and experience give it the ability to scale quickly to meet the needs of enterprise clients. The agility of Actifio’s multi-cloud copy data management platform will help Persistent deliver modern data protection and instant data access that reduces time to market for new applications while improving security, compliance and governance.

Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President – Technology Services Unit of Persistent Systems, said, “We continue to strengthen our partner ecosystem so we can bring unique technologies like Actifio to our clients. Actifio’s market-defining copy data management software should accelerate our clients’ most pressing digital transformation projects, from data stack modernization to cloud analytics and cloud migration. Actifio speeds up all of those efforts, and time is money for data-intensive organizations.”

Actifio pioneered copy data management solutions to eliminate copy data sprawl and reduce storage costs while simultaneously delivering instant access to any point-in-time copy of data for any applications at any location. Actifio’s patented Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) technology combines data virtualization technology, which creates a single golden copy of applicationcentric data used for virtualized copies, with data pipelining technology that provides data mobility, transformation and point-in-time application recovery orchestration, at any location.

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio co-founder and CEO, said, “With Persistent’s global reach and strong technical capabilities, this partnership will help extend the benefits of Actifio technology into many digital modernization projects that need the assurance of their vital data being available on demand, re-used for DevOps, analytics, AI and machine learning or cloud migration. Persistent is a very well-regarded partner to enterprises around the world and Actifio is proud to be able to bring our capabilities into their engagements.”

The respective leaders of this alliance are Nick Sharma, Managing Partner of Persistent Systems, and Ravi Kollipara, Vice President of Global Systems Integrators for Actifio.

Persistent will speak at Actifio’s annual Data Driven virtual conference on September 16. The session, titled “Accelerating the journey towards a data-driven business with Data Stack Modernization,” will focus on migrating to serverless technology with a first-hand account of how a leading loan origination service provider leveraged Snowflake, Actifio and AWS to implement their data sharing and monetization stream of products. Register for the event here.

