Acuver appointments two senior leadership for its SAP C/4HANA capabilities

Acuver Consulting has announced appointment of new senior leadership for its SAP solutions – Tirupati Rao as SAP Practice Head and Amit Valsangkar as SAP Sales Head.

To advance on delivering unified Customer eXperience through SAP C/4HANA, Acuver Consulting has onboarded exemplary SAP experts: Tirupati Rao as SAP Practise Head and Amit Valsangkar as SAP Sales Head. Tirupati Rao has devoted most of his career to the CX portfolio, setting up business from scratch as Regional Sales Director at Callidus Cloud and Sales Director CX post the takeover by SAP. Amit Valsangkar has been leading Sales & Service for pioneer CRM & ERP solutions like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and Salesforce throughout his professional life. In his previous role, he was the Head of Sales and Business Development at Knack Systems. With the very best talent and experience the domain has to offer on-boarded, Acuver is building traction to redefine excellence in the CX sphere.

“We are delighted to have such cardinal, unmatched SAP CX veterans to lead our SAP delivery through these challenging times. They will be instrumental in enabling sustained success for Acuver’s clients by engineering unique customer journeys that address heightened consumer expectations.”, said Rajiv Upadhyay, Managing Partner, Acuver.

Customer expectations are seeing a drastic shift in the wake of COVID-19, and organizations that respond to changing demands will find an edge over competition. SAP C 4/HANA offers the right toolkit to address current market complexities and Acuver’s appointment of seasoned experts comes at an opportune moment. In the new role, Tirupati will be the chief custodian of Acuver’s SAP practise, identifying and nurturing new growth avenues be it in novel geographies, domains or new product launches stemming from the SAP suite.

Amit will be the principal sales evangelist, scouting and converting new opportunities for Acuver to build and deliver Acuver’s CX expertise.

“From the dot come bubble to AI powered internet-of-things, I have witnessed the landscape evolve in pursuit of value-adding experiences. Customer-Focus is deep within Acuver’s DNA and I am thrilled to be building the customer success engagement portfolio to establish Acuver as the go-to authority on CX focused digitization”, said Tirupati.

“Forging connections and learning via empathy is my life-long passion which can continue to flourish at Acuver. I am keen to build up synergies within the organization and aggressively drive up sales, expanding our customer base across geographies”, Amit stated.

