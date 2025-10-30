Adani Airports partners with AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest airport operator under Public Private Partnership, has signed a strategic deal with AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company, to deploy an AI-powered, multilingual omni-channel passenger engagement platform.

Powered by AIONOS’ proprietary Agentic AI platform IntelliMate™, the new system will deliver real-time, consistent, and personalised support across all Adani Airports through voice, chat, web, and mobile. Available in multiple languages — including English, Hindi, and regional dialects — the 24×7 intelligent concierge will assist travellers with flight updates, baggage status, gate information, directions, and airport services, ensuring faster response times and improved passenger satisfaction.

The initiative reinforces AAHL’s digital-first vision of building smart, inclusive, and future-ready airports that go beyond travel hubs to become holistic lifestyle destinations.

“Our collaboration with AIONOS marks a significant step in delivering seamless and personalised journeys for travellers,” said Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL. “Together with our in-house innovations like aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport-in-a-Box, we’re creating a connected digital ecosystem that redefines passenger experience.”

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS, added, “This partnership reflects our shared vision of leveraging AI to elevate customer experience and simplify complex airport operations.”

The collaboration aligns with AAHL’s three-pronged digital strategy focused on ecosystem collaboration, elevated passenger experience, and world-class digital infrastructure — further positioning Adani Airports as a leader in technology-led aviation transformation.