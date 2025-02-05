Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant introduces new GenAI features to make understanding contracts easier for everyone

Adobe announced new intelligent contract capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant to simplify working with contracts. The new generative AI features can help customers grasp complex terms and spot differences between multiple agreements so they can better understand and verify the information in these important documents—faster and easier.

From credit card and vendor agreements to loyalty programs and purchase orders, contracts are a fact of life for consumers and businesses. Most contracts are long and complicated, making it difficult and time-consuming to understand their contents. In fact, a new survey by Adobe Acrobat found that nearly 70% of consumers have signed contracts or agreements without knowing all the terms and 64% of SMB owners say they avoided signing a contract because they were not confident they understood the content.

“Customers open billions of contracts in Adobe Acrobat each month and AI can be a game changer in helping simplify their experience,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud. “We are introducing new capabilities to deliver contract intelligence in Adobe AI Assistant, making it easier for customers to understand and compare these complex documents and providing citations to help them verify responses, all while keeping their data safe.”

Grow your confidence with contracts

Leveraging contract intelligence capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant, business owners can quickly identify key dates in vendor contracts or prepare to review a new partnership agreement with their attorney. Finance teams can accelerate reviews of sales contracts and more. Marketers can pinpoint changes in updated scopes of work and quickly find deliverables in brand and advertising partnerships. Consumers can quickly locate occupancy policies in apartment leases, find out-of-country charges in their mobile plans or compare amenities between top venue choices for a special event.



Adobe Acrobat offers a comprehensive set of features and capabilities to help customers understand, review and sign contracts all in one app, including:

Contract intelligence : Acrobat AI Assistant automatically recognises when a document is a contract—including scanned documents—and tailors the experience, generating a contract overview, surfacing key terms in a single click, quickly summarising information and recommending questions specific to customers’ documents.

Straightforward explanations—verified : Acrobat AI Assistant generates summaries and responses with clear language and clickable citations, making it fast and easy to navigate to the source and verify responses.

Compare and contrast : Quickly see differences between versions​, check for consistency and catch discrepancies​ across up to 10 contracts — including scanned documents.

Secure sharing and signing : Easily review contracts with stakeholders and request e-signatures all in one app.

Get more reliable responses

Acrobat AI Assistant features are governed by data security protocols and developed in alignment with Adobe’s AI Ethics processes. Adobe never trains the company’s generative AI models on customer data and prohibits third-party LLMs from training on Adobe customer data.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant supplements LLM technologies with the same artificial intelligence and machine learning models behind Liquid Mode to provide a highly accurate understanding of document structure and content, which enhances the quality and reliability of AI Assistant’s outputs.

The new contract intelligence capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant are powered by extensive prompt engineering and an intelligent framework, which help deliver more accurate and relevant responses for contracts.

Adobe Acrobat is a core productivity tool for more than 650 million monthly active users who open 400+ billion PDFs in the app each month. Launched in February 2024, Acrobat AI Assistant transforms how people and businesses work with their documents. With new features and growing adoption, Acrobat AI Assistant saw customer conversations in the app double quarter over quarter in the final quarter of 2024.