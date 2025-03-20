Adobe and AWS unite to elevate customer experience

New Delhi, India — March 20, 2025, At Adobe Summit 2025, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Ads to revolutionize digital marketing and customer engagement. This collaboration integrates Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) with AWS’s AI services, Amazon Connect, and Amazon Ads, enabling businesses to deliver hyper-personalized experiences with enterprise-grade security.

Key Innovations Driving Impact

Omnichannel Personalization: AEP’s integration with Amazon Connect enhances customer journey visibility, ensuring seamless, privacy-focused interactions. AI-Driven Engagement: Amazon Q in Connect and Adobe’s AEP AI Assistant empower businesses to create personalized, context-aware experiences. Enhanced Marketing Performance: Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration and Amazon Marketing Cloud enable precise audience targeting and improved ad spend efficiency. Creative Workflow Optimization: Adobe Creative Cloud now integrates with Amazon Ads, allowing direct access to professional templates, compliance checks, and Amazon Creative Assets.

Seamless Access via AWS Marketplace

Key Adobe applications—including Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Customer Journey Analytics—are now available in AWS Marketplace, making adoption easier for businesses.

This collaboration sets new benchmarks for personalized, scalable, and secure customer experiences, positioning Adobe and AWS at the forefront of digital transformation.