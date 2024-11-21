Adobe and Microsoft strengthen partnership to empower marketing teams and accelerate business outcomes

Adobe and Microsoft have been longstanding technology partners in co-engineering products and integrations with unique capabilities for marketing teams to deliver end-to-end personalised customer experiences at scale and achieve great business outcomes.

Together, Adobe and Microsoft give enterprise marketers and technologists the tools they need to grow revenue faster by modernising the marketing function with an intelligent marketing technology stack that unifies data, technology, and business processes. During Microsoft Ignite ‘24, the companies are highlighting two innovations that will enable marketers to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

Gen AI-powered Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

People do their best work when they can stay in their application of choice. Marketing strategists and operations teams manage vast amounts of data, insights, assets, and journeys — coordinating numerous projects, workflows, and communications to deliver personalisation at scale. These tasks span multiple applications, from Microsoft apps like Teams and Word, to Adobe’s digital experience (DX) solutions. Switching between apps disrupts workflow and reduces productivity, slowing down marketing cycles and impacting time to market.

Adobe Marketing Agent is a generative AI-powered agent that will meet the marketer in their natural flow of work. It will extend AI assistants in Adobe Experience Cloud and democratise access to key marketing use cases including campaign planning, campaign insights, workflow management, content generation and more, into surfaces like Microsoft 365 apps including Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, and Word via Copilot using natural language prompts.

Supercharging productivity and performance with Adobe Marketing Agent & Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant

Adobe Marketing Agent empowers marketers to tap the operational insights in Adobe Experience Platform through the conversational interface of Microsoft Copilot to better understand their lineage, usage and hygiene. This helps democratise access to enterprise data and metadata for marketing and related functions, increases productivity and streamlines operational workflows. Additionally, Adobe Marketing Agent will open new possibilities to marketers to simplify audience management and will enable data-driven optimisation by helping them estimate audience sise, provide propensity scoring and detect notable changes in audiences.

Unlocking smarter marketing insights with Adobe Marketing Agent & Adobe Customer Journey Analytics

Adobe Marketing Agent, integrated within Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, will transform how marketers interact with their data. This conversational interface will understand marketing data, allowing marketers to ask questions in natural language and instantly uncover meaningful insights that drive smarter marketing decisions.

This integration will streamline marketers’ workflows within Microsoft 365. It will enable quick creation of campaign performance reports in PowerPoint, where users will be able to query Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (e.g., “What are the top-performing cities for my Thanksgiving campaign?”) and get insights directly in PowerPoint. Copilot will generate draft visualisations that can be easily embedded and refreshed in real time, ensuring reports stay up to date.

Experience unparalleled efficiency with Adobe Marketing Agent & Adobe Workfront

Adobe Marketing Agent with Workfront will provide users the ability to streamline the process of planning and executing work from within Microsoft 365 by effortlessly summarising projects, tasks, issues, and documents, locating essential details and project information, and proactively monitoring the health of projects. Ultimately, it will transform work management processes to help marketers achieve more with less effort!

“We are enabling marketing teams to get deeper insights, faster, and to accelerate their workflows using gen AI,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Experience Cloud, Platform & Products “Now, we are excited to extend these capabilities into Microsoft 365, where marketers do much of their work, so they can easily access the power of Adobe Experience Cloud to improve business outcomes.”

Marketers will be able to unlock new capabilities, such as triggering actions through Microsoft 365 apps or creating PowerPoint presentations with insights and content from Adobe. These enhanced collaborative features will elevate marketing teams’ productivity, provide seamless access to Adobe tools within Microsoft applications, and improve the quality of marketing outputs — ultimately driving faster and more impactful business outcomes.

” Adobe Marketing Agent exemplifies the potential we can harness within the ecosystem of Copilot and agents,” said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft. “By leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI Assistants in Adobe Experience Cloud, this agent empowers marketers to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and creativity, all while staying in the flow of work.”

Adobe Experience Platform federated audience composition with Microsoft Fabric

Adobe and Microsoft are also continuing to collaborate on data and insights capabilities. Federated Audience Composition in Adobe Experience Platform equips businesses with flexible and expanded access to critical enterprise datasets to compose high-value audiences and power brand-initiated and in-the-moment experiences. With this approach, Adobe Real-Time CDP and Adobe Journey Optimiser customers can use a single marketer-friendly UI in the Experience Platform to source audience data directly from Microsoft Fabric without copying underlying data.

Microsoft Fabric is a unified analytics solution that seamlessly integrates data and analytics tools into a single AI-powered platform designed to empower businesses with seamless data management and advanced analytics capabilities. It offers a self-serve platform that caters to different personas, making it easy for everyone from data engineers to marketers to manage and visualise data.

Together, Microsoft Fabric and Adobe Experience Platform will provide a more comprehensive approach to audience curation and activation. Joint customers will soon be able to utilise valuable data in Fabric Data Warehouse to power low-latency marketing use cases while keeping sensitive data in enterprise systems without data movement. This approach allows marketers to create more accurate and enriched audiences faster in a self-serve manner. By accessing and utilising customer data stored in a single data warehouse, marketers can make informed engagement decisions and personalise content across channels, driving faster business outcomes.

Together, Adobe and Microsoft continue to innovate to deliver the flexibility, native connections, and ease of use marketers want with the agility, performance, and security that IT requires. Learn more about these innovations at Microsoft Ignite 2024 during the keynote and Fabric session.