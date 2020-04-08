Adobe appoints Simon Tate to lead its Asia Pacific Business

Read Article

Adobe has appointed senior business leader, Simon Tate, as president, Asia Pacific (APAC). In his role, Tate will lead Adobe’s business across the region, reporting to Paul Robson, President, International, Adobe.

“Simon Tate is an experienced leader with a track record of delivering strong performance and growth in APAC. I’m excited to welcome him to the team. His innovative customer approach is the perfect match for Adobe in APAC,” said Robson.

Tate joins Adobe from Salesforce where he spent six years as APAC Senior Vice President, responsible for all market segments, geographies and products during his tenure. Most recently, Tate was the COO for Greater China. He has 25 years working in technology, representing some of the industry’s biggest brands including SAP, Dell / EMC and Hummingbird. Tate’s experience spans across high growth companies and global brands, with the dynamic APAC region at the centre of his expertise. Tate will join Adobe in May.

“Across APAC digital transformation is an executive mandate and I’m excited to work with business leaders across the region as they adapt to the experience economy. Adobe is the leader in delivering technology that powers digital business and I’m looking forward to joining the well-respected team and working with Adobe’s customers and partners,” said Tate.