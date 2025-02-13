Adobe expands GenAI offerings delivering new Firefly app with industry’s first commercially safe video model

Adobe released the new Firefly application with the Firefly Video Model in public beta. The Firefly app is the all-in-one professional destination that inspires users to seamlessly ideate and create production quality work with unparalleled creative control, multi-modal workflows and integration with industry- leading Creative Cloud applications. The new Firefly Video Model— the industry’s first commercially safe AI video generation model — powers Generate Video (beta) in the Firefly application, as well as Generative Extend (beta) in Adobe Premiere Pro, and generates IP-friendly video content that can be used in production today. It is the latest offering in the Firefly family of creative generative AI models, which has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally.

Adobe introduced two new offerings — Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro — that give customers access to premium Firefly video and audio features. All Firefly plans include unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features and tiered capacity for premium video and audio features so customers can choose the right capacity for their generative AI needs. Adobe Firefly’s breadth of capabilities allow users to generate images, edit the images, turn them into videos and apply cinematic movement before moving to Adobe Creative Cloud applications to transition seamlessly from ideation to production. Using Adobe’s suite of industry-leading creative apps, creative professionals can refine their work with Photoshop on the web, Premiere Pro and Adobe Express, or leverage Firefly-powered features such as Generative Fill in Photoshop and Generative Remove in Lightroom to edit and bring photos to life with the video model.

Generate Video (beta), powered by the Firefly Video Model, empowers creative professionals with tools to generate video clips from a text prompt or image, use camera angles to control shots, create professional-quality images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements. It supports 1080p resolution to start, with both a lower resolution ideation model for high-speed iteration and a 4K model for pro-level production work coming soon. Creative professionals, enterprises, brands and media agencies — including dentsu, PepsiCo/Gatorade and Stagwell — are finding success with the video model beta, praising its commercially safe, IP-friendly generations and unrivalled levels of creative control for real-world applications.

“Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in both ideation and production,” said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media business. “We’ve been thrilled to hear from beta customers who’ve found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world.”

Introducing the new Firefly application

The Firefly application offers a suite of professional grade controls, enabling creative professionals to deliver their finest work from ideation to production. They can now create 3D worlds, start with style and structure reference images, use professional camera angles to get the perfect shot and translate audio and video into multiple languages while maintaining an authentic voice, all with Firefly. It integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Express and more — and Firefly is safe for commercial use, providing creators confidence to use it for production-ready content.

In under two years, Firefly has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally and has evolved from an image generation tool to the most comprehensive generative offering for creative teams. Beyond generating high-quality images, it provides creators unmatched control over their work through professional camera angles and positioning, rich detail and prompt accuracy and the ability to match the structure of style of a reference image in image, video and 3D outputs.

New and available globally in the Firefly app:

Generate Video (beta) for industry-leading controls that enable creative professionals to generate videos, b-roll, animations and more , all powered by the Firefly Video Model. With Text to Video and Image to Video features, creative professionals can produce stunning high-quality 1080p video from simple text prompts, generate b-roll to fill gaps in timelines, add atmospheric elements to a shot and develop custom motion design elements. Intuitive controls provide new levels of precision to fine-tune any video with detailed camera settings, like sweeping aerial views, frame subjects exactly as envisioned, from dramatic close-ups to expansive long shots, and dynamic movement by selecting from multiple motion paths. Creative professionals can also lock in the first and last frames of a shot to preserve visual continuity, keep colours and character details consistent and more.

The new Firefly app enables multi-modal workflows, bringing together video, image and vector generation in a single application that empowers creators to seamlessly ideate and create. Creative professionals can generate an image and turn it into stunning video, quickly translate audio into several new languages and write a text prompt to create a video clip with exactly the desired style and camera angle all within Firefly. To take their ideas and creations further, Firefly integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Adobe Express.

Scene to Image (beta) to create professional quality images from 3D sketches and reference shapes. Using a lightweight 3D sketching tool, creative professionals can transform artwork into beautiful high- resolution images, build structure references directly within Text to Image and create precise visual guides using intuitive 3D tools. Creative professionals can change 3D image angles and perspectives to get the perfect output. With Scene to Image, creators can seamlessly render production-ready assets from 3D shapes, all with the flexibility and precision required in professional graphic design workflows.

Translate Audio and Video for the translation of spoken dialog into multiple languages while maintaining an authentic voice . Creators can quickly and easily translate videos and audio files to reach a large, global audience with personalised, natural-looking content. With voice, tone, cadence and acoustic match when translating video content into different languages, creators can also spend less time on dubbing performance and audio mixing, saving time and budget on translation and dubbing services. Translate Audio and Video supports translations in over 20 languages.

New Firefly offerings

Available today with early access pricing, two new Adobe Firefly plan offerings, Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro, give creators unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features as well as tiered capacity for new video and audio features. Firefly Standard plans enable access to 2,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 20 five-second 1080p video generations, starting at $9.99 USD. Firefly Pro plans enable access to 7,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations, starting at $29.99 USD.

For India, Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro plans are priced at INR 797 and INR 2,394 per month, respectively.

Additionally, a new Firefly Premium plan designed for professionals looking to generate video content on a regular basis will be coming soon to provide even more audio and video capacity for high-volume creators and teams.

Firefly paves the way for brands and agencies

Adobe is the partner of choice for the entertainment industry given its robust suite of audio and video offerings like Premiere Pro. Global enterprises choose Adobe creative and enterprise cloud offerings to scale on-brand content production. Leading brands including Deloitte Digital, IBM, IPG Health, Mattel and Tapestry are delivering strong results with Firefly, and customers including dentsu, PepsiCo/Gatorade and Stagwell have voiced excitement about their early use of the Firefly Video Model beta.

James Thomas, Global Chief Technology Officer, dentsu, said, “Firefly’s creator-friendly approach to AI has been instrumental in enhancing our creative process, allowing us to bring to life high-quality ideas & visuals at scale, more efficiently and in less time. Our creatives have been testing and providing valuable feedback, helping to steer the roadmap and building proprietary product solutions and custom workflows for our clients. From proof of concept to storyboarding and beyond, Firefly is accelerating creative development while ensuring commercially safe results. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how tools like Firefly will continue to push creative boundaries and empower our teams.”

Merrill Raman, Global Chief Technology Officer, Stagwell, said, “Adobe Firefly is a not just an agency tool, it’s a force multiplier. Firefly empowers our teams to innovate fearlessly within established brand guidelines, maximising the impact of our client campaigns.”

Adobe’s Approach to AI with Firefly

As Adobe continues to advance generative AI tools to inspire and support creative endeavours, it remains committed to doing so responsibly, guided by its AI Ethics principles. Firefly is only trained on content that Adobe has permission to use, which includes licensed content from Adobe Stock and public domain content — never on Adobe customer content.

Adobe is also helping to drive transparency in the digital ecosystem through its leadership in the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and by promoting the widespread adoption of Content Credentials, a “nutrition label” for digital content. To provide transparency around wholly AI-generated content, Firefly Video Model outputs will include Content Credentials, allowing consumers to verify that the content was AI-generated by using the Inspect tool in the Adobe Content Authenticity web app.