Adobe firefly services and custom models unlock on-brand content production at scale with new capabilities

At Adobe Summit – the flagship digital experience conference – Adobe announced new capabilities across Adobe Firefly Services and Firefly Custom Models, enabling businesses to meet the skyrocketing demand for personalised content across channels such as social media, e- commerce and mobile.

Firefly Services – a collection of creative and generative APIs and services for enterprises – now supports even more content types with the addition of video and 3D as businesses increase the production of multimedia. The new Firefly Creative Production, powered by Firefly Services, delivers a no-code interface to handle repetitive content production tasks – supporting major media types. Additionally, Custom Models now integrates directly into Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, making it seamless to scale on-brand content for advertising. Adobe’s innovations are powered by Adobe’s AI Platform, which unites AI agents and models across Adobe. This includes AI agents from third-party ecosystems, commercially safe Firefly models and secure third-party models, and first-party data insights – infused into Adobe applications. Adobe is unifying marketing and creativity through its AI platform to deliver personalised experiences at scale.

Leading businesses and agencies, including Accenture, Dentsu, Henkel, IPG Health, Tapestry, Monks, PepsiCo/Gatorade, Publicis, Stagwell and The Estée Lauder Companies, have been working with Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Custom Models to shorten the time it takes to launch campaigns and engage new audiences – activating generative AI to streamline workflows and boost creative output.

Forrester’s Total Economic Impact Study found that Adobe Firefly offerings enable enterprises to scale asset variant production by 70% to 80%, while reducing time spent reviewing and fixing assets by as much as 75% (over a three- year period) – increasing revenue through scaling personalised experiences that drive better conversion.

“Businesses are seeing incredible results by leveraging Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models to drive a more efficient content supply chain,” said Varun Parmar, general manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise Solutions. “Generative AI increases the capacity of marketers and creatives, enabling them to focus on what matters most, their craft.”

New Adobe Firefly Services APIs

⦁ Translate and Lip Sync API (generally available): For video content, teams can instantly translate spoken dialog into different languages, while maintaining the sound of the original voice with matching lip sync.

⦁ Reframe API (generally available): Resising videos for different platforms is a time-consuming and costly process. With the Reframe API, teams can easily resize videos and detect any scene edits to ensure accurate reframing, with the ability to composite logos and other image-base overlays directly across multiple cuts.

⦁ Custom Models API (generally available): Teams can seamlessly build Custom Models directly into scaled production workflows to ensure newly created assets are on-brand, while allowing marketers and creatives to easily discover and select available Custom Models for use.

⦁ Substance 3D API (in Beta): For channels such as e-commerce and digital marketing, brands today are having to manually create thousands of variations of existing product images to suit different channel requirements. The Substance 3D API will enable teams to bring together 3D objects with Firefly-generated backgrounds to accelerate content production.

Powered by Firefly Services, Adobe also announced Firefly Creative Production, unlocking the power of Adobe APIs through a no-code, easy-to-use interface that can handle a variety of repetitive production tasks – such as intelligently cropping assets for different marketing channels. Teams can more efficiently create the thousands of variations that are needed each year to personalise experiences and drive conversion, while freeing up teams to focus on more strategic efforts, including creative brand and campaign initiatives.

Custom Models integration with GenStudio for Performance Marketing

GenStudio for Performance Marketing provides a single, self-service application for creating paid social ads, display ads, banners, marketing emails and more, anchored to on-brand templates defined by creatives. An integration with Custom Models – now in Beta – will enhance marketing workflows by providing easy access to pre-trained Custom Models directly in the application. Marketers can seamlessly create high-quality and on-brand images without navigating between teams and tools, scaling tasks such as localising ads or extending campaigns.

Leading businesses and agencies turn to Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Custom Models

From optimising digital marketing campaigns to creating new consumer experiences online, leading businesses are using Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Custom Models to enhance the work of marketers and creatives:

⦁ Accenture is leveraging Adobe Firefly within its marketing organisation, empowering employees to produce creative content faster and enhance creativity. Using Custom Models, trained on its own brand style and design language, Accenture can personalise content across each of the 19 industries it serves.

⦁ Dentsu is using Adobe Content Supply Chain solutions in Adobe GenStudio dentsu+, which leverages Firefly Services and Custom Models to streamline internal workflows and drive digital marketing initiatives.

⦁ Henkel is working Custom Models to be able to train and fine-tune Firefly using its own assets to create on- brand content, accelerating content production and streamlining repetitive tasks.

⦁ IPG Health used Custom Models to deliver a rebranding campaign for StudioRx, generating a new character named Rxie that was leveraged across digital marketing channels. In what would have traditionally taken months to plan and execute, Studio Rx used Firefly to implement an entirely new brand identity in just weeks.

⦁ Stagwell is maximising the impact of client campaigns with Adobe Firefly, empowering teams to drive creative execution that is also on-brand.

⦁ Tapestry is creating digital twins (virtual replicas of physical products) of Coach handbags with the help of Custom Models, scaling an in-demand internal service that drives everything from focus groups to social media content and in-store merchandising.

⦁ Monks powers client work with Firefly Services and Custom Models, scaling the production of on-brand assets for digital marketing channels. Using Firefly in Photoshop, designers at Monks sped up versioning on a media banner project by creating 270 versions of a banner in one day, used across different channels and devices.

⦁ PepsiCo/Gatorade launched a new service on Gatorade.com that took personalisation to the next level, allowing consumers to customise their own Gatorade Squeeze bottle. Powered by Firefly Services, the new experience drove creative expression, with consumers using simple text prompts to create their own unique designs.

⦁ Publicis is leveraging Firefly Services to power personalisation at scale for clients, streamlining content production while delivering data-driven experiences with their identity solutions.

⦁ The Estée Lauder Companies is leveraging Firefly Services to shorten the time it takes to deliver digital marketing campaigns. With a portfolio of nearly 25 brands and customers in roughly 150 countries and territories, Firefly Services enables the company to accelerate campaign execution and reach new audiences – while empowering creative teams to recapture time and focus on ideating and creating new artistic concepts.