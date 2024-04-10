Adobe Introduces Next Generation of Frame.io To Accelerate Content Workflow and Collaboration for Every Creative Project

Adobe introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io V4 is designed to meet the complex needs of creative teams delivering personalised content at scale by centralising feedback, helping to reduce rounds of revisions and accelerating the delivery of media assets. The next generation of Frame.io, announced ahead of the 2024 NAB Show, will begin to roll out today in beta for Frame.io Free and Pro customers, and is planned to launch later this year for Team and Enterprise customers.

With all-new workflow management capabilities, anchored by a dynamic metadata framework and smart folder system called Collections, V4 introduces a cloud-based platform that is fully customisable, powerful and flexible enough to facilitate any creative workflow – for video, and beyond. File transfer, media asset review and approval, sharing, and presentations have undergone a complete transformation in V4, offering users a more powerful and intuitive platform for their most demanding creative projects.

“As the demand for all content types – from video and images to design and documents – continues to skyrocket, the needs of Frame.io’s community have evolved. Companies, brands and individuals all need one unified platform that streamlines how teams and stakeholders come together to ideate, collaborate and create, no matter the creative project,” said Emery Wells, Co-Founder of Frame.io, and VP, Creative Product Group at Adobe. “With all new capabilities that achieve clear, centralised feedback, fewer revisions, and faster delivery of media assets, V4 is a game-changer for all creatives and production teams – offering the space for greater focus to deliver their best work.”

All-New Frame.io: Simplifying Complex Collaboration Workflows Across the Content Creation Lifecycle

On average, adults now spend more than half of each day consuming media. While more content is being produced than ever before, creatives involved at all stages of development still experience disconnected and broken processes. As a result, creatives and stakeholders often suffer from slower production, artistic misalignment, increased costs and missed deadlines.

Frame.io V4’s new design and performance supports every step of the content creation lifecycle, across disciplines – serving a broader range of creative professionals to deliver efficient, end-to-end project orchestration, from workflow management to creative review, approval, sharing and presentation. New capabilities offer users a more powerful and intuitive platform for the most demanding creative projects, enabling richer, more expressive feedback, and tighter review loops.

⦁ Workflow Management: V4 offers an all-new metadata framework, transforming how users interact with assets: Instead of relying solely on a rigid folder structure, users can now tag, organise and view their media based on how their teams work. V4 also introduces Collections, a flexible, real time and saved view of assets that allows users to dynamically select, filter, group and sort their media using metadata. Additionally, later this year, Frame.io will be natively integrated with ⦁ Workfront, enabling a new unified review and approval workflow that can streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams.

⦁ Creative Review and Approval: V4 features a unified and redesigned player architecture to deliver a beautiful immersive media viewing experience, with consistent controls across multiple file types. Users will experience more and better ways to share feedback, including an entirely overhauled commenting system that includes over a dozen new features.

⦁ Sharing and Presentation: V4 consolidates sharing and presentation workflows, delivering a more fluid experience for users to browse, preview and customise – all from a single view.

Deepening Support for Creative Disciplines in Video and Beyond

V4 continues to expand Frame.io’s creative support beyond video with more powerful workflows for photography, and imaging. Fully customisable, powerful and flexible enough to meet the demands of any creative workflow, V4 serves creatives across the lifecycle of content development, regardless of the underlying asset type.

⦁ Casting & Auditions: Group audition tapes by character, filtered by selects, while displaying metadata such as agency, agent content and availability. Assign tasks for select team members to review, provide notes and star-rate.

⦁ Location Scouting: Manage location searches; compare potential sites, organise scouting reports and handle logistical arrangements for optimal shooting settings.

⦁ Daily Footage Reviews: Manage video dailies, ensuring talent and executives see only material relevant to them. Actors receive Collections with only their takes, while studio executives access dynamically updated Collections organised by shooting day, scene and selected takes.

⦁ Marketing Campaign Management: Manage review and approval for all creative assets in a marketing campaign, organised by distribution channel and grouped by asset type, while displaying metadata such as specs and media spend.

New Frame.io Integrations Enable Collaboration Across the Content Supply Chain

Frame.io continues to be natively integrated across the Adobe product portfolio:

⦁ Creative Cloud: Frame.io is currently integrated with ⦁ Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects and will be available in Adobe Photoshop for Creative Cloud Enterprise customers beginning in May, with support for more Creative Cloud tools and customer segments coming later this year.

⦁ Workfront: Frame.io’s integration with ⦁ Workfront, coming later this year, will enable a new unified review and approval workflow that can streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams – a core capability to help brands automate and optimise their Content Supply Chain.

⦁ GenStudio: As part of ⦁ Adobe GenStudio – a generative AI-first offering for marketers to quickly plan, create, manage, activate and measure on-brand content, with native integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud – Frame.io, along with other Adobe applications including ⦁ Adobe Express and ⦁ Firefly ⦁ Services, can help automate content production at scale.

Over 4 million users have embraced Frame.io as a premier platform for video review and approval, streamlining the production process by enabling video editors and key project stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate using cloud- first workflows. Leading advertising agencies, media and entertainment companies and global brands depend on Frame.io for their video production workflows. Frame.io has been used to create Oscar-winning films including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” groundbreaking television such as FX’s Emmy-winning series “The Bear” and music videos for industry icons including Will.i.am.