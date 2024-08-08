Adobe transforms B2B marketing with Generative AI-powered Journey Optimiser to reach buying groups

Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Journey Optimiser (AJO) B2B Edition. For businesses that sell to other businesses, this offering will activate generative AI to help them engage customers with greater precision and drive profitable growth. Characterised by extensive and complex sales cycles, B2B marketing and sales teams have long struggled to identify specific decision makers that collectively sign off on large purchases such as software or hardware. At the same time, it has become a challenge to personalise experiences for each individual, with thousands of variations required across web, mobile, email, social, events and other channels.

AJO B2B Edition is an evolution from lead-based and account-based marketing, which carry blind spots when it comes to identifying the full set of stakeholders and the products, they would be interested in. As a result, sales and marketing teams are unable to engage the right individuals with the right content, lengthening sales cycles in the process. Built natively on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which provides a single view of customers across every channel, AJO B2B Edition will be able to activate generative AI to identify buying groups, while creating personalised journeys for each individual with AI-generated assets. The new offering is a perfect complement to Marketo Engage—a leading B2B marketing automation solution—which captures and nurtures leads that can be turned into qualified buying groups.

“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organisations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Adobe Journey Optimiser B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalised through real-time and unified data, while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies.”

AJO B2B Edition enables brands to:

Create and assemble buying groups: Marketers can easily build buying groups aligned to their organisation’s product portfolio, while populating key individuals such as a vice president of demand marketing or a director of IT. An integration with Adobe Marketo Engage and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform ensures these buying groups are also qualified with data across an entire customer lifecycle, capturing insights such as web visits. Marketers can soon leverage generative AI for recommendations on buying group roles and member assignment, and users can also create lists of missing members to support targeting efforts such as paid media campaigns.

Orchestrate personalised journeys: Once buying groups are identified, teams can build tailored journeys for each decision maker across channels such as email, web, chat, webinar and more—creating high-quality pipeline and accelerating deal closure. AEP AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered conversational interface, supports users with how-to advice and troubleshooting as they build these customer journeys. Coming soon is the ability to define lifecycle stages (such as renewal) for each buying group, triggering real-time interactions as markers are reached.

Generate personalised content: Marketers can also leverage generative AI and integrated asset libraries (including images from Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager Assets) to generate personalised email content for different buying groups. For example, marketers can quickly create tailored emails based on product interest or job role, with drag-and-drop components, templates and custom HTML tools. Soon, Adobe’s generative AI solutions will allows users to create additional marketing assets such as entire landing pages and digital forms.

Tighter sales and marketing coordination: AJO B2B Edition provides sales and marketing teams direct visibility into each other’s buying group engagements (across any online or offline channel) to streamline workflows and driving more precise customer engagement. For example, marketing can arm sales with qualified buying groups (via automated alerts) that will include AI-generated summaries, insights and recommended actions—all built to support higher quality pipeline and streamline opportunity creation.