AdvantageClub.ai introduces the world’s first Agentic AI for EX, rewards, and wellness

AdvantageClub.ai is excited to announce the launch of ADVA 2.0, the world’s first Agentic AI for Employee Experience (EX), Rewards, and Wellness. This new technology takes employee engagement to the next level by making recognition, rewards, and wellness more personal, faster, and easier through simple, conversational interactions.

ADVA 2.0 works like a smart assistant or chatbot, enabling managers and employees to perform R&R-related actions seamlessly. They can give awards, redeem points, and redeem wellness options, all through simple, real-time conversations. For example, if a manager wants to appreciate a team member, they can simply say, “Hey ADVA, appreciate Pam for closing the deal today,” and ADVA will instantly suggest a personalised message and reward option. It also makes redeeming rewards effortless. If an employee has 1000 points and wants a brand coupon, they just need to say, “ADVA, get me a voucher for Shopping,” and the AI will immediately share the coupon code. There’s no need for multiple steps or navigating complex systems—everything happens in one quick, smooth conversation. This technology is making employee engagement easier than ever, helping companies connect with their teams in real time and in ways that truly resonate.

Before the introduction of Agentic AI, AdvantageClub.ai’s ADVA already played a key role in improving employee engagement. It provided smart nudges to remind managers to recognise employees at the right time, personalised content for communications to make messages more meaningful, and automated the creation of recognition events like work anniversaries and performance milestones. For instance, managers would receive reminders to send a thank-you note for doing good work, and the AI would help craft personalised messages like, “Your leadership on the product launch really made a difference!” These features ensured that recognition was timely and meaningful, but the process still required interacting with different systems and tools.

Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder, AdvantageClub.ai, shared, “The future of HR is agentic and we are excited to bring this change to employee experience with ADVA Agentic AI. We are proud to be the first in the world to introduce Agentic AI for EX. This will completely change the way employees get recognised, redeem rewards and access wellness benefits making everything quick, easy and seamless through simple conversations.”

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO and Co-Founder AdvantageClub.ai expressed “With ADVA Agentic AI, we are making employee engagement effortless and more meaningful. Recognition, rewards and wellness should not feel like a task, they should be a natural part of work culture. Now, with just a simple conversation, employees can get appreciated, redeem rewards or access wellness benefits instantly. This is the future of workplace engagement and we are excited to lead the way.”



Now, with ADVA, AdvantageClub.ai has simplified the entire experience by bringing everything into one easy, conversational interface. It’s not just about making recognition and rewards faster, it’s about making them feel more natural and personal, strengthening the connection between employees and their workplaces.