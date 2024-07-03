Aerospike appoints Venkatesh Guntur as Country Head for Southeast Asia

Aerospike, Inc. announced the appointment of Venkatesh Guntur as the new Country Head for Southeast Asia (ASEAN). In this strategic role, Venkatesh will spearhead Aerospike’s business operations in the region, focusing on elevating the company’s presence, driving growth, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Speaking about his appointment, Aveekshith Bushan, Vice President and GM, Asia Pacific and Japan, Aerospike, commented: “With his extensive experience and proven leadership, Venkatesh will be an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to expand our footprint in the enterprise and fast-growing AI-centric business applications segments in the ASEAN region. We are delighted to welcome him aboard.”

Venkatesh brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise IT sales leadership, having driven strategic sales initiatives and fostered innovation in the technology sector for several successful organisations. Before joining Aerospike, he held key leadership positions at companies such as Couchbase, ADP, Blue Prism, and Ramco Systems. Venkatesh is passionate about business outcome-based value selling through technologies like real-time databases, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“I am honoured to join Aerospike and look forward to further building on the company’s reputation as the most scalable, efficient, and cost-effective real-time database solution in the region,” said Venkatesh.

Aerospike is a massively scalable, millisecond latency, real-time multi-model database that cost-effectively processes transactions, documents, graphs and vectors for real-time operations and decision making. It enables organisations to feed AI/ML systems high volumes of real-time data faster, with up to 80% less infrastructure than other database providers.