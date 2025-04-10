Affle unveils three AI-led initiatives at the 3i Summit as it enters into its third decade of innovation

Affle marked its entry into its third decade by unveiling a powerful new vision for advertising at an exclusive 3i Summit. The company also announced its official name change to Affle 3i Limited, following shareholder approval at its recently concluded Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The Affle 3i Summit, held at the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), brought together over 250 key stakeholders, including institutional investors, top brokerage firms, valued customers and board members, unveiling a bold new vision for the future of advertising driven by the “Power of 3,” the core pillars of Affle 3i.

The first pillar, Innovation, was demonstrated through OpticksAI, which delivers hyper-personalised, real-time consumer experiences. Powered by advanced AI, it adapts visuals, messaging, and formats dynamically, offering thousands of contextual creatives in real-time. The second pillar, Impact, showcased how Affle integrates AI across every step to democratise Connected TV (CTV) advertising, making it more accessible and driving higher ROI for advertisers. The 3rd pillar, Intelligence, was showcased through a live demo of Affle’s 100 AI live agents, marking a shift from passive to active and authentic intelligence. This builds on Affle’s robust intellectual property portfolio, evidenced by its 15 patents in India related to AI-driven experiences and 2 patents granted in the US patent office, which were filed as early as 2020, predating the mainstream emergence of generative AI by over 2 years.

Commenting on Affle’s third decade and reflecting on the 3i, Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle said, “Affle’s journey has always been about anticipating the future and delivering impactful, innovative solutions centred around the consumer. As we embark on our third decade, our vision is to truly invoke the power of 3i – for intelligence that goes beyond efficiency to understanding and driving real-world impact. Our vision for the next decade is to scale our impact exponentially, expanding from targeted creatives to millions of dynamic and personalised creative experiences while achieving unparalleled levels of personalisation and efficiency. Central to this transformation is our Affle AI, which goes beyond artificial intelligence to deliver Authentic, Actionable and Augmented Intelligence.”

Adding to this, Charles Yong, Chief Architect & Technology Officer of Affle said, “Digital advertising represents one of the largest opportunities for adoption of generative AI. By adding hundreds of AI agents who are equipped with deep relevant knowledge to streamline workflows, Affle empowers advertisers to meet the growing demand for real-time, personalised and contextual content that users expect. This translates to superior customer engagement and significant gains in operational efficiency and impact.”

Affle also achieved a new milestone, being the first-ever company to present “Live Intelligence in Action” at the Bombay Stock Exchange, earning recognition from both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. These records reflected the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of advertising and consumer technology through the power of AI.