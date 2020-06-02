AGC Networks to acquire Fujisoft to boost presence in MEA region

Read Article

Global technology solution integrator AGC Networks announced to acquire IT company Fujisoft (along with its associated companies in the UAE) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition that will substantially strengthen AGC’s presence and offerings in the MEA region, is done through its indirect subsidiary Black Box Holdings Limited Cayman Islands, the company said in a statement.

“This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region. The combination of Fujisoft and AGC will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region,” said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation.

The proposed acquisition is subject to approval from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development for the company in Abu Dhabi.

“This acquisition is a logical next step that creates substantial value for customers and stakeholders of both AGC and Fujisoft,” said Albert Raj, Managing Director, Fujisoft.

The acquisition would also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box across cloud computing and virtualization, cyber security, data center and collaboration solutions.

With dominance in India in the enterprise communication space, AGC which is an Essar Enterprise is a strong player in the USand Europe markets and has a 4,000-strong team globally.

