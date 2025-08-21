Agentforce Cuts Sales Quoting Time by 75%, Dramatically Reduces Manual Work for Reps

Quoting should be simple. But for most sales reps, it’s anything but. They are forced to hunt for the right combination of SKUs, interpret complex pricing rules, check legal terms, and wait on approvals, all while under pressure to move fast. A single mistake can lead to delays, rework, or worse: sending an incorrect quote. This inefficiency directly slows down deal velocity and revenue.

That’s why Salesforce is introducing Agentforce for Revenue. It brings digital labor that takes on routine work like quoting, follow-ups, and data entry, so every rep can focus on building relationships and driving revenue. Embedded in Revenue Cloud, this solution combines the power of humans and AI agents to streamline the entire quote-to-cash process, from quoting and contracting to ordering and invoicing, with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Instant quotes with Agentforce for Revenue

Agentforce empowers reps to create accurate, customised quotes in seconds. Reps simply describe what they need — like “Quote a new generator with the usage-based energy pack” — and Agentforce instantly generates the quote, automatically pulling the correct products, pricing, and terms. Salesforce is already using Agentforce internally and has seen a 75% decrease in quoting time along with an 87% reduction in clicks for its own sales team.

And it’s not just Salesforce seeing results. Agentforce is designed to deliver quoting speed and accuracy to customers across any industry, from manufacturing to healthcare. Take AdMed, Inc., a leader in pharmaceutical and biotech training, which is now leveraging Revenue Cloud to modernize its sales process.

“Revenue Cloud is transforming the way we do business,” said Bill Francy, President of Client Services at AdMed, Inc. “We’re currently piloting the new quoting agent, and we expect it to cut manual work, accelerate deal cycles, and get quotes to clients faster than ever. It’s not just about efficiency. It’s about unlocking more closed-won opportunities and scaling smarter.”

Faster, smarter product configuration

Generating a quote is only the first step. To truly unlock speed and accuracy across the entire quoting journey, sellers also need a smarter way to configure products.

After a quote is kicked off by Agentforce, sellers use Revenue Cloud’s enhanced Product Configurator to quickly tailor complex offerings, including quotes with more than a thousand line items. Unlike traditional CPQ tools that rely solely on rigid, rule-heavy systems, Salesforce’s new constraint-based logic engine augments those traditional approaches, giving customers the flexibility to handle whatever complexity their business demands. It uses bidirectional rules and point-and-click templates to dramatically reduce rule maintenance and authoring time. Think of it as a GPS for quoting that guides reps to valid configurations in real time, speeding up time-to-quote.

Why it matters

Today’s revenue operations are more complex than ever. According to Deloitte, 71% of B2B executives struggle with manual, fragmented sales processes — and 13% of deals are lost because of disconnected tools. As hybrid monetization models become the norm, reps don’t have time to manually piece together subscriptions, usage-based pricing, and service offerings. Revenue Cloud, powered by Agentforce, eliminates that complexity, unifying all transaction types on a single quote, and carrying the transaction data through to the order and invoice.

How it works

To make this possible, Salesforce rebuilt its CPQ solution as the all-new Revenue Cloud: the industry’s first composable, AI agent-powered revenue platform. Its API-first architecture embeds every revenue business process within accessible APIs, making it easy for agents to sit atop and interact with those processes

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director & SVP – India, Sales & Distribution at Salesforce. “With Revenue Cloud, powered by Agentforce, we are bringing the next wave of innovation to the region, one that combines agentic AI, composability, and an API-first approach. This will help businesses accelerate quoting, reduce manual work, and create seamless experiences at scale, enabling them to focus on building stronger customer relationships and driving sustainable growth.”

Agentforce and Revenue Cloud unify structured and unstructured data (purchase history, product catalogs, connected asset insights) for timely, accurate actions. This data, harmonized in Data Cloud, powers Agentforce’s agentic AI, enabling teams to deploy autonomous, goal-oriented agents that can reason and act. Unlike traditional AI assistants that merely suggest next steps, Agentforce executes tasks end-to-end, freeing sellers for higher-value work.

Throughout the entire process, data is protected by the Salesforce Trust Layer. Agents operate securely within employee-specific permissions, ensuring both agent and employee access only authorized data and actions. This guarantees every quote complies with company policies, pricing rules, and customer data, significantly reducing time-to-quote.

Dig deeper

These innovations are part of Salesforce’s Summer ’25 release the biggest yet for Revenue Cloud, and all are available today. With this release, Revenue Cloud now delivers twice the functionality of Salesforce CPQ, providing teams with greater power, flexibility, and speed than ever before. Additional capabilities include:

Seamless Workflows with Slack and CRM: Agentforce is available in Slack via API, as well as from the opportunity, quote, and account records within Salesforce. This means sellers can start, edit, and finalize quotes from wherever they are, all within the same flow of work. Quotes follow the transaction, so there’s no rekeying or duplication.

Revenue Cloud Billing: As a complete revenue platform, Revenue Cloud’s API-first architecture empowers users to create their own agents to support any process across the quote-to-cash lifecycle including billing. With all data from quote to invoice on a single platform, Revenue Cloud Billing ensures accurate and transparent invoicing.

Revenue Management Intelligence: Sales, finance, and operations teams can accelerate decision-making with real-time visibility into their entire revenue lifecycle.Tableau Next, embedded in Revenue Cloud, provides a clear view of key metrics like pricing trends, order flow, and revenue performance, empowering teams to act instantly on insights.