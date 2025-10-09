Agentforce now proactively tackles cyber threats and automates compliance for enterprises

Security and compliance teams are increasingly stretched, grappling with a growing volume of threats and complex regulatory demands. Nearly half of security leaders report spending more time configuring tools than mitigating risks, while 90% of compliance executives say their responsibilities have expanded over the past three years. Salesforce is addressing this challenge with Agentforce, its AI-powered agent now embedded within Security Center and Privacy Center, designed to protect data, streamline investigations, and automate compliance.

Proactive Security with Agentforce

Agentforce in Security Center continuously monitors user activity, detects anomalies, accelerates investigations, and guides remediation. The platform delivers actionable summaries of event logs, flags unusual behavior, and provides step-by-step instructions for resolving incidents. It can even act on behalf of security teams, such as freezing accounts exhibiting suspicious activity. Integrated with partners like CrowdStrike and Okta, Agentforce also leverages external intelligence, enabling cross-platform AI insights for faster and more informed decision-making.

Automating Compliance in Privacy Center

Privacy Center’s new capabilities allow Agentforce to autonomously identify, prioritize, and mitigate compliance risks. By scanning tenant metadata, policies, and system context against regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, the agent proactively surfaces sensitive data exposure and regulatory gaps. It then recommends precise remediation actions, from reclassifying sensitive data to implementing rules like Right-to-be-Forgotten, significantly reducing the administrative burden on privacy teams.

Driving Real-World Impact

Organizations are already seeing transformative results. CMC Energy uses Agentforce to shift from reactive security measures to proactive threat management, with natural-language queries enabling faster risk detection and response. “Agentforce allows our team to quickly identify, assess, and respond to threats, improving our security posture and client confidence,” said Paul Mackay, CIO, CMC Energy. Meanwhile, Cervello leverages Agentforce to streamline compliance workflows, turning weeks of manual effort into automated processes that accelerate regulatory alignment.

Built for the Future

Native to the Salesforce Platform, Agentforce continuously analyzes organizational data, interprets regulatory context, and provides actionable next steps. By combining AI-powered insights with automation, the solution reduces operational burdens, strengthens security, and ensures compliance, empowering teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

“Agentforce security and compliance capabilities allow users to focus on strategic priorities while mitigating risks to their Salesforce data,” said Marla Hay, SVP of Product Management, Salesforce.

With Agentforce, enterprises can finally break free from reactive cycles, safeguard critical data, and achieve scalable, intelligent security and compliance.