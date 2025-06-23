Agora and WIZ.AI partner to deliver enterprise-ready AI agent solutions

WIZ.AI is partnering with Agora to power enterprise-grade AI agents that offer local language support and contextual understanding to offer human-like service at scale. The collaboration blends WIZ.AI’s industry expertise in enterprise agent with Agora’s powerful real-time infrastructure and multimodal conversational AI capabilities.

With over six years of experience in localised voice AI across Southeast Asia for the banking, insurance, and telecom sectors, WIZ.AI delivers scenario-driven automation tailored to business needs. Combined with Agora’s real-time communication SDKs and Conversational AI Engine, the partnership delivers an end-to-end engagement stack—from initial contact to analytics.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling enterprises with intelligent, scalable, and multilingual AI agent solutions” said Tony Zhao, CEO and Co-founder of Agora. “Together, WIZ.AI and Agora aim to push the boundaries of real-time, emotionally intelligent, and high-availability AI communications globally.”

Advertisement

Through the partnership, Agora will be integrated with WIZ.AI’s tools for:

Inbound customer service: Enterprise-grade AI agents with local language support and contextual understanding, accessible via voice and video channels.

Outbound campaigns: AI-driven outbound communication to boost customer activation, renewal, and retention.

QA & analytics: Real-time monitoring, agent performance scoring, and conversational quality control.

AI training & e-learning: Virtual trainers designed to onboard staff and deliver consistent, on-demand microlearning.

“Agora’s ultra-low latency infrastructure and optimisations for AI conversation flow are the perfect match for our advanced AI agents,” said Jennifer Zhang, President and Co-founder of WIZ.AI. “Together, we enable multilingual AI agents that can speak naturally and provide enterprise-level service at global scale.”

Agora’s conversational AI solutions are built to make AI feel less like a robotic tool and more like a trusted, knowledgeable helper. Agora’s Conversational AI Engine enables developers to build lifelike, real-time voice agents using any LLM. Powered by Agora’s powerful real-time communication (RTC) infrastructure, these agents can converse more naturally with ultra-low latency responses, and intelligent interruption handling—even under poor network conditions and in noisy environments.