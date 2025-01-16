Agora honored with Microsoft AI Innovation Award at CES 2025 for Conversational AI-Powered Robotics

Agora, Inc.proudly announces its recognition at CES 2025 with the prestigious Microsoft AI Innovation Award. This honor celebrates Agora’s transformative advancements in real-time communication technology, setting new benchmarks for human-like AI interactions.

Agora’s Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™) has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. This technology enables ultra-low latency communication between humans and AI, overcoming challenges like network variability and ensuring smooth, high-quality interactions across speech, video, and multimodal AI platforms. By leveraging SD-RTN™, developers can quickly build intelligent and adaptive AI agents tailored for real-world applications such as robots, gaming agents, AR/VR smart glasses, and baby monitors.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to pioneering technologies that revolutionise communication and bring humans and machines closer than ever. Conversational AI is not just enhancing interaction but redefining the possibilities of innovation, and we are proud to lead this transformative journey,” said Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora.

Agora’s conversational AI solutions form the foundation of next-generation AI-driven communication. The Microsoft AI Innovation Award recognises Agora’s unwavering commitment to global innovation and its impactful, real-world applications. These include AI-powered robots, virtual doormen, advanced baby monitors, immersive gaming agents, and AR/VR-enabled smart glasses.

Enabling human-like interactions with Agora

At CES 2025, Agora demonstrated its technology’s versatility through cutting-edge AI integrations in robots and wearables. Agora’s conversational AI solutions empower robots and devices like smart glasses to engage in human-like interactions, enhancing user experiences and elevating the robotics and wearables industries.

Key features driving Innovation in robotics and wearables

AI Agents: Deliver responsive, intelligent behavior for natural, engaging interactions. ‍

AI Chip Integration: Optimise performance across diverse hardware platforms. ‍

Voice Activity Detection: Ensure precise speech cue detection for real-time responsiveness. ‍

Speech-to-Text (STT): Convert spoken words to text with minimal latency. ‍

Text-to-Speech (TTS): Generate lifelike speech for immersive conversations. ‍

Large Language Models (LLMs): Equip robots with advanced comprehension and decision-making capabilities.

A Vision for the Future

Agora’s achievements at CES 2025 reflect its commitment to redefining human-AI interaction. By collaborating with innovators like Robopoet, Beken, and IntelPro, Agora continues to pave the way for smarter, more adaptive, and emotionally engaging AI systems. As demand for AI-driven, multimodal experiences grows, Agora remains at the forefront, enabling developers to create AI agents that think, listen, observe, and engage naturally.