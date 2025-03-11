Agora launches conversational AI toolkit for IoT devices

Agora, Inc, is expanding into AI-powered robotics and interactive toys with its new ConvoAI Device Kit. This breakthrough solution—developed in partnership with chip-maker Beken—delivers an all-in-one toolkit that empowers developers and manufacturers to create intelligent, voice-driven interactions for next-generation conversational AI in smart devices.

The ConvoAI Device Kit integrates Beken’s high-performance AI chip modules with Agora’s Conversational AI technology, enabling ultra-low latency voice interactions, intelligent dialogue processing, and seamless real-time communication. This innovative solution is designed to make AI-driven devices, toys, and robots more interactive, intuitive, and emotionally responsive.

“Conversational AI is key to making robots and AI-driven toys truly interactive, engaging, and intuitive,” said Tony Zhao, CEO of Agora. “By integrating Agora’s technology into Beken’s chips, IoT toymakers like Robopoet will transform entertainment, education, and emotional support by enabling more natural conversations, adaptive learning, and personalised interactions that evolve with the user over time.”

As part of this expansion, Agora is proud to power Robopoet’s latest AI companion robot, Fuzzoo, unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last week. Designed to redefine emotional wellness, Fuzzoo is an AI-powered emotional companion that listens, senses, and responds in real time. Robopoet’s Multimodal Emotion Model (MEM) leverages Agora’s ConvoAI Device Kit to offer personalised support and foster emotional connection.

“Agora’s AI technology enables toys and robots to interact in a way that feels natural and engaging,” said Yuna Pan, Co-Founder and CTO of Robopoet. “With real-time voice processing, emotional AI, and advanced speech capabilities, Agora makes seamless human-machine interaction possible and ensures exceptional performance and reliability.”

Agora’s AI device solution can be used for:

-Educational AI toys that support STEM learning, coding, and problem-solving

-Companionship devices designed for emotional interaction and support

-Interactive play toys with conversational AI voice and touch interactivity

-Smart home devices with advanced voice AI agents

-AI-powered wearables featuring smart AI voice interaction

Agora’s solution enables device makers to directly integrate AI into their devices with its Edge Chip partnership with Beken. “With Agora’s conversational AI technology and our optimised AI hardware, we’re enabling the next generation of devices to think, respond, and interact naturally,” said Pengfei Zhang, CEO of Beken. “We are excited to usher in the future of robotics and toys, ones that can react to the environment around them and interact fluently with users.”

On-device conversational AI often faces challenges such as background noise affecting speech recognition, latency disrupting natural conversations, and rigid AI models limiting adaptability. Agora’s Conversational AI technology overcomes these obstacles with advanced voice activity detection (VAD), real-time speech synthesis, and intelligent interruption handling, allowing for smooth and responsive interactions.

These initiatives underscore Agora’s vision of intelligent, responsive devices capable of real-time, human-like interactions. With cutting-edge speech recognition and the ability to connect any AI model and any voice, Agora is shaping the next generation of AI-powered devices.