AI& Beyond Collaborates with Ashoka University to Launch AI Unboxed – An AI Literacy Programme for Business Leaders

Ashoka University and AI & Beyond announced AI Unboxed, a collaborative learning programme aimed at empowering business leaders with AI literacy and an in-depth understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its transformative potential in organisations. The course has been co-created by AI thought leaders Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine, along with Ashoka University, and marks the first collaboration for AI&Beyond.

The AI Unboxed programme, part of AshokaX, Ashoka University’s corporate learning platform, is designed to guide participants through the strategic application of AI, helping them navigate key decision-making processes and ethical considerations. Targeted at mid to senior-level professionals, the course aims to address the growing need for AI literacy in leadership positions, enabling the successful integration of AI technologies to enhance business operations and drive innovation. By focusing on building AI literacy, the programme seeks to empower decision-makers with the knowledge needed to drive responsible AI transformation in their respective industries.

The three-day in-person course is designed specifically for senior executives to master AI leadership. Participants will be able to demystify AI through deep insights into core technologies, separating hype from reality. The programme will explore AI’s strategic applications across various industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, thereby unlocking its transformative potential.

Led by Jaspreet Bindra, a renowned AI expert, learners will earn a certificate from Ashoka University and gain access to a trusted alumni network. Additionally, the programme places strong emphasis on ethical AI, teaching participants how to navigate the complexities of AI ethics to ensure responsible innovation and equips them with a 100-day framework for implementing AI into their businesses.

“AI Unboxed: Beyond the Buzzwords is a natural extension of AshokaX’s mission to foster inclusive, impactful learning for lifelong learners. We’re thrilled to partner with Jaspreet Bindra and AI & Beyond to deliver this dynamic program demystifying AI for senior leaders and equipping them with the insights to drive ethical innovation. Over 3-days, AI Unboxed will empower C-suite executives to harness AI’s transformative potential and shape the future of their organizations,” said Paras Bansal, Head, AshokaX.

“AI is no longer a distant technology reserved for the future; it is a transformative force that is reshaping industries today. Business leaders must not only understand AI’s strategic potential but also the ethical considerations involved in its deployment. With AI Unboxed, we aim to build AI literacy among leaders, equipping them with the tools and insights necessary to lead AI- driven transformations responsibly, ensuring they can turn AI into a driver of growth and innovation for their programme and organisation,” said Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI&Beyond.

According to recent research, 74% of Indian enterprises are already working with AI, but 70% of organisations report that their mid to senior-level executives require AI training. Additionally, 50% of companies are struggling to find employees with AI skills, while the global AI market is projected to grow at an astonishing 37% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2030.

The programme will feature eminent speakers and faculty members, including Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder of AI&Beyond and Managing Director of Tech Whisperer Limited, UK; Anna Nicolis, Advisor on Ethics and Regulation at AI&Beyond; Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Senior Partner and Chief Digital Officer at PwC; Professor Partha Pratim Chakraborty, AI expert and former Director of IIT Kharagpur; Rohit Pandharkar, Partner in Technology Consulting at EY; Anuj Magazine, Co-Founder, AI&Beyond; and Udai Singh, President NIIT and a leader at the intersection of technology and education.

These distinguished professionals bring a wealth of expertise across AI, ethics, digital transformation, and innovation.