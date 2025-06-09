AI Is Making Cybercrime Quieter and Quicker: Fortinet Survey Reveals Up to 3X Surge in AI-Powered Threats Across India

Fortinet announced the findings of a new IDC survey that reveals a sharp escalation in both the volume and sophistication of cyber threats across India and the Asia Pacific region. The study, commissioned by Fortinet, highlights how attackers are rapidly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scale stealthy, fast-moving attacks—leaving security teams struggling to detect and respond in time. The results reveal a threat landscape that is not only evolving in complexity but also shifting toward gaps in visibility, governance, and infrastructure, posing greater challenges to overstretched cyber teams.

AI Joins the Attacker’s Arsenal — And Most Firms Have Felt It

⦁ The rise of AI-enabled cybercrime is no longer theoretical. Nearly 72% of organisations In India said that they have encountered AI-powered cyber threats in the past year. These threats are scaling fast, with a 2X increase reported by 70% and a 3X increase by 12% of organisations

⦁ This new class of AI-powered threats are harder to detect and often exploit weaknesses in human behaviour, misconfigurations, and identity systems. In India, the top AI-driven threats reported include AI-assisted credential stuffing and brute force attacks, Deepfake impersonation in business email compromise (BEC), AI-powered malware (Polymorphic malware), Automated reconnaissance of attack surfaces, and AI-generated phishing emails.

⦁ Despite the rise in AI-driven attacks, only 14% of organiaations say they are very confident in their ability to defend against them. Meanwhile, 36% admit that AI threats are outpacing their detection capabilities, and 21% organisations in India have no ability to track AI-powered threats at all—exposing a significant preparedness gap.

Cyber Risk Is Now a Constant, not a Crisis

⦁ The cybersecurity landscape is no longer defined by episodic crises—it is a state of constant exposure. Organisations in India are increasingly vulnerable to threats that operate in the shadows. The most reported threats include software supply chain attacks (64%), cloud vulnerabilities (60%), and Phishing (54%), Unpatched and Zero Day exploits (50%) and ransomware (44%).

⦁ The most disruptive threats are no longer the most obvious. Topping the list are unpatched and zero-day exploits, followed closely by insider threats, cloud misconfigurations, software supply chain attacks, and human error. These threats are particularly damaging because they often go undetected by traditional defences, exploiting internal weaknesses and visibility gaps. As a result, these quieter, more complex risks are now viewed as more dangerous than well-known threats like ransomware or phishing.

⦁ Traditional threats such as phishing and malware are still growing at a rate of ~10%, but this is comparatively modest —likely due to mature defences like endpoint protection and awareness training. In contrast, the fastest-rising threats include Ransomware (22%), Supply Chain Attacks (18%), insider treats (16%), cloud vulnerabilities (12%) and IOT/OT attacks (12%). These threats are scaling rapidly because they exploit gaps in governance, visibility, and system complexity—making them harder to detect and potentially more damaging when successful.

⦁ The consequences are no longer limited to downtime. The top business impacts of cyberattacks include data theft and privacy violations (60%), loss of customer trust (50%), regulatory penalties (46%), and operational disruption (42%). Financial damage is also real: 56% of respondents experienced breaches that resulted in monetary loss, with one in five costing over US$500,000.

Teams Under Pressure: Too Few People, Too Many Problems

⦁ Security teams in India continue to face significant resource constraints. On average, just 7% of an organisation’s workforce is dedicated to internal IT, and only 13% of that subset is focused on cybersecurity. That equates to less than one full-time cybersecurity professional for every 100 employees.

⦁ Only 15% of organisations have a standalone Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and most (63%) continue to combine cybersecurity responsibilities with broader IT roles. Just 6% of organisations have specialised teams for functions like threat hunting and security operations.

⦁ These lean teams are also facing mounting pressure from the surge in threats. The top challenges reported include overwhelming threat volume (54%), difficulty in retaining skilled cybersecurity talent (52%), and tool complexity (44%)—leading to burnout and fragmentation within cyber teams.

Investment Is Rising, but Still Lagging Behind Risk

⦁ Despite increased awareness, cybersecurity investment remains disproportionately low. On average, just 15% of IT budgets are allocated to cybersecurity, representing just over 1.4% of total revenue—a small fraction given the scale and severity of threats.

⦁ However, Budgets are ticking up, with nearly 80% of organisations in India reporting an increase. However, most of these increases remain under 10%, suggesting that investment is still cautious.

⦁ Organisations are increasingly shifting from infrastructure-heavy spending to more strategic investments. The top five priorities include identity security, network security, SASE/Zero Trust, cyber resilience, and cloud-native application protection—indicating a shift toward access-centric, risk-based security planning.

⦁ However, critical areas such as OT/IoT security, DevSecOps, and security training continue to receive limited funding—indicating a persistent lag in addressing operational and human-layer vulnerabilities.

Platform-Driven Resilience Amid Rising Complexity

⦁ Convergence between security and networking is now mainstream, with 88% of respondents in India either already converging or actively evaluating options. This move reflects the urgency to simplify architectures, integrate defences, and streamline operations.

⦁ 74% of organisations are already on a consolidation journey—but challenges remain. Despite this progress, nearly half of all respondents still cite tool management as a major challenge, indicating that the problem is no longer the number of tools, but the fragmentation and lack of integration across them.

⦁ Vendor consolidation is increasingly viewed as a strategic lever—not just for cost reduction, but to improve detection speed, issue resolution, and visibility. The top benefits organisations seek from consolidation include faster support (59%), cost savings (53.0%), better integration (53%), and improved security posture (51%).

“The findings of this survey point to a growing need for AI-accelerated defence strategies across APJC. Organisations are facing a surge in stealthy, complex threats—from misconfigurations and insider activity to AI-enabled attacks—that bypass traditional detection methods. A shift toward integrated, risk-centric cybersecurity models is critical to staying ahead. In this new threat landscape, reactive security is no longer enough—predictive, intelligence-driven operations must become the norm.” Simon Piff, Research Vice-President, IDC Asia-Pacific

“Complexity is now the new battleground in cybersecurity—and AI is both the challenge and the frontline defence. As threats grow quieter and more coordinated, Fortinet is helping organisations across India stay ahead with a unified, platform-based approach that brings together visibility, automation, and resilience. In today’s threat environment, speed, simplicity, and strategy matter more than ever. Our focus is on helping customers shift from piecemeal defences to AI-powered security that’s built for scale and sophistication.” Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet