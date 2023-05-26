AI powered applications and developer innovations: Microsoft Build 2023

Over the past few months Microsoft has announced a range of first-party Copilot applications for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and more. Today, we’re sharing the app development pattern we used to create these solutions—and showing how any developer can use this Copilot stack to develop their own copilots. What’s more, we’re excited to announce a joint commitment with OpenAI to support and grow the AI plugins ecosystem, embracing an open standard that will enable plugins interoperability across ChatGPT and the breadth of Microsoft’s Copilot offerings.

Developers can build plugins that work across both consumer and business surfaces, including ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and other Microsoft first-party Copilot apps. This means developers can build experiences that enable people to interact with their apps using the most natural user interface: human language..

Build next-gen, AI powered applications

We believe AI is the next massive shift in computing. That’s why at Microsoft we’re investing heavily in AI and the tools to deploy AI, so developers and organizations can do more. With the latest innovation announced at Build, developers can create unique experiences using comprehensive developer tools and new AI and machine learning capabilities. To learn more, read the blog post by Jessica Hawk, CVP of Data, AI, and Digital Applications Marketing.

Our latest Azure AI and Machine Learning innovations include the following:

We’re proud to announce Azure AI Studio and new capabilities to harness generative AI, including the capability to easily ground OpenAI models on your data , coming to preview. With just a few clicks, developers can now ground OpenAI models, such as ChatGPT and GPT-4, on their data to quickly and easily to build organization specific conversational AI experiences.

Azure AI prompt flow coming to preview, will provide a streamlined experience for prompting, evaluating, tuning, and operationalizing large language models. Developers and data scientists can quickly create prompt workflows that connect to hundreds of popular open source and proprietary models and data sources for building intelligent applications and assessing the quality of their workflows to choose the best prompt for their use case.

Azure OpenAI Plugins, coming to private preview, will streamline the process of building and consuming APIs that extend the capabilities of GPT-4. The following plugins will be available during private preview: Azure Cognitive Search, Azure SQL, Azure Cosmos DB, Microsoft Translator, and Bing Search.

To make working with open-source models easier, we're also introducing foundation models in Azure Machine Learning, which starts with the model catalog to select from collections of foundation models including both Azure OpenAI Service models, and open-source models curated by Azure Machine Learning and Hugging Face, and provides the ability to fine-tune and deploy those foundation models using Azure Machine Learning components and pipelines.

New Vector search capability in Azure Cognitive Search, in private preview, allows users to now store, index, and search within their datasets based on vector representations of their data, also known as embeddings, to find information that is semantically similar to their search query. Vector search can be used in combination with retrieval plugins for ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI service.

We are now enabling a Provisioned Throughput Model for Azure OpenAI Service, to offer dedicated capacity.

, to offer dedicated capacity. New Azure AI Content Safety service will make it easier for developers to test and evaluate AI deployments for safety by detecting and assigning severity scores to unsafe content across languages in both images and text. We’re integrating Azure AI Content Safety across products, including Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Studio, and Azure Machine Learning, to help practitioners assess models prior to deployment and as a content moderation tool.

We also announced exciting updates to our comprehensive developer tools and app platform portfolio, including: