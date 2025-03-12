92% of Indian employees believe AI will improve work speed and quality: Atlassian Report

March 12, 2025 – Bengaluru – A staggering 92% of Indian professionals believe AI enhances both speed and quality in the workplace, according to Atlassian’s newly released ‘State of Teams 2025’ report. The study, which surveyed 12,000 knowledge workers across six regions and 200 Fortune 500 executives, highlights how AI is reshaping collaboration and productivity.

One of the biggest challenges uncovered is inefficient information management. The report finds that 27% of the global workweek is wasted searching for information. In India, 61% of employees admit to unintentionally duplicating work due to a lack of transparency, while 72% say the only way to get information is by asking someone or scheduling a meeting. Workers spend over 17 hours a week tracking down information, and 70% believe company functions largely operate in silos. Despite this, 87% feel AI helps them collaborate better, and 91% think AI could be used more effectively for managing information.

A lack of goal clarity is another major hurdle, with 90% of respondents agreeing that their work would be more effective if company objectives were clearer. This misalignment leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities, further slowing down productivity. Employees recognize AI’s potential to streamline workflows, with 51% believing they could work faster if their teammates leveraged AI tools more efficiently.

Dr. Molly Sands, Head of Teamwork Lab at Atlassian, emphasizes the need for companies to bridge these gaps: “Silos hinder collaboration and slow decision-making. AI-driven information management is key to unlocking productivity and innovation.”

To address these inefficiencies, Atlassian recommends aligning work with clear goals, ensuring structured project planning, and prioritizing AI-powered information sharing. Creating transparency through centralized goal tracking, integrating AI to surface key insights, and fostering an environment of asynchronous communication can significantly improve workplace efficiency. By leveraging AI and smarter collaboration tools, businesses can boost productivity, enhance teamwork, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.