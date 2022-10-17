AIC-Pinnacle plans to incubate 40 new ‘Bharat’ startups

India’s leading incubation and investment platform, AIC (Atal Incubation Centre)-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Ministry of MSME, and Ministry of Electronics and IT, Govt. of India, has announced its plans to incubate 40 new, passionate and innovative startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities that are willing to address the ground-level societal issues of “Bharat”—where 70 % of India resides. The incubator is also eying to facilitate INR 50+ million to startups over the next three years across automotive, EV, agritech, IT/IoT/AI, clean energy, health tech, social innovation, and other emerging areas.

Speaking on the way forward, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, and Chairman of Pinnacle Industries & EKA highlighted, “We firmly believe that the youth from tier-2 and tier-3 cities possess huge potential, talent, and futuristic vision. They deeply understand the ground-level societal problems of “Bharat” and have the ability to come up with innovative-scalable business ideas and solutions that contribute largely to the idea of nation-building. We’ve already been incubating 60+ startups and we look forward to onboarding 40 new potential startups, whom we will be supporting under various government-supported schemes such as Atal Incubation Mission – AIC, MeitY, TIDE 2.0, MSME Innovative, SISFS, etc. to establish a solution-driven economy together. We’re looking forward to inviting the next-generation wealth creators and entrepreneurs to strengthen India’s startup ecosystem.”

Being India’s leading Government-backed start-up incubator, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum grooms, guides, mentors, connects and supports young, potential, innovative startups. AIC-Pinnacle is a leading start-up accelerator with a highly experienced advisory board including 100+ veteran mentors, IP support, legal assistance, investor, and market connect, focused learning & development programs, manufacturing, and rapid prototype assistance, advanced product testing lab facilities, co-working space, startup community access, hiring assistance, etc. to nurture and prepare startups in a focused and practical manner with a real market environment and support.

At present, AIC-Pinnacle incubated startups, including Attron Automotive, Nettoyer Automotives, Krishigati, Agrosonic Solutions, Ziffytech Digital Healthcare, Diabetico, Rut3, Arcatron Mobility, Adivid, Eldew Digital, Fountlab Solutions, U4U Sociotech, etc., are bringing innovative technology-driven solutions to address key societal issues such as Automotive, EV, Agritech, IT/IoT/AI, Clean Energy, Health-Tech, Social Innovation, etc.