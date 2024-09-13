Airtel Business and Sparkle sign agreement for Blue-Raman capacity between India and Italy

Airtel Business signed an agreement with Sparkle for additional capacity on a diversified low latency route between Asia and Europe.

Under the agreement, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue-Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will connect India to Italy. With this additional capacity, Airtel will further diversify its global network across multiple international submarine cable systems to serve the growing demand for data services in India and neighbouring countries.

The two companies will also work together on the development of new business opportunities and projects in the Indian subcontinent, leveraging their respective cable infrastructures.

Vani Venkatesh, CEO -Global Business, Airtel Business said, “We are happy to partner with Sparkle as we further consolidate our leadership in global connectivity. This partnership will further diversify our network with large integrated capacities to meet the ever-growing connectivity needs and data demand of our customers”.

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle added, “We are very pleased with this agreement, based on the new solution provided by Blue & Raman, that supports the digital growth of the region and strengthens our historical partnership with Bharti Airtel”.

Airtel Business is India’s leading and most trusted provider of ICT services with strategically located submarine cables, satellite networks and global networks spanning 4,00,000 Rkms+ (including IRU) across 50 countries and five continents. With 1200+ global carrier partnerships, the company enables its customers to connect across the world including hard-to-reach areas. In India, Airtel Business offers a wide gamut of solutions that include secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT and cloud-based communications to enterprises, governments, carriers and small and medium businesses.