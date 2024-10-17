Airtel Business and Vonage partner to launch cutting-edge business communications

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel and Vonage a part of Ericsson have partnered to launch Airtel IQ Business Connect, a device-agnostic, unified business communications application that will help enterprises in India to simplify their customer engagement.

Airtel IQ Business Connect is a customised multi-channel unified communications application that will enable businesses to enrich their customer experiences by maintaining consistent, long-lasting customer engagement while also overcoming challenges of data loss that can arise during employee transitions or attrition. With the new application, new employees will be equipped to seamlessly maintain continuity in customer communications across a range of devices including mobile phones, tablets and laptops, through a single interface, ensuring strong customer loyalty and stickiness. Enterprises can effortlessly adopt the application without the need for any additional hardware investments.

Abhishek Biswal, Chief Business Officer – Digital Products & Services, Airtel Business, said, “We are delighted to partner with Vonage and launch ‘Airtel IQ Business Connect’ – a next-gen technology application. Businesses today are looking for a compliance-adhering, unified communications application to ensure smooth customer communications. Airtel IQ Business Connect will fill this gap by offering enterprises a device-agnostic, real-time monitoring application that can host multiple channels to drive improved business communication and productivity”.

Reggie Scales, Head of Applications at Vonage, commented, “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Airtel Business to power new unified communications capabilities for enterprises in India, a key strategic growth market for Vonage. In today’s dynamic business environment, effective communication and collaboration are essential. With the power of Vonage’s Unified Communications as a Service capabilities, coupled with Airtel’s secure and reliable network, businesses in India will be able to enjoy a multi-channel approach to communications that combines voice and messaging, enabling consumers to connect and collaborate with brands from anywhere and across any channel.”

Airtel IQ Business Connect, powered by Vonage, is a part of Airtel Business’s cloud communications offering – Airtel IQ. The application will enable enterprises in India to empower all their employees, including their hybrid workforce, as well as personnel such as relationship managers, field force and others, to seamlessly communicate with their stakeholders 24X7, thereby enabling enhanced customer engagement.

Airtel IQ is an omni-channel cloud communications platform that unifies cloud communications and customer experience management to enable brands to engage with their customers across voice and WhatsApp channels. Airtel is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp.

Airtel Business is a leading provider of integrated communications solutions in India. With a wide gamut of end-to-end solutions spanning cellular IoT, connectivity, cloud, data centre, cyber security and cloud-based communications, the company’s offerings are engineered to deliver high-speed connectivity, unparalleled wide coverage and scalable bandwidth to customers across enterprises, governments, carriers and small and medium businesses (SMBs). This collaboration strengthens Vonage’s presence and commitment to driving innovation in India. With a Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the heart of India’s high-tech industry, Vonage has a large R&D team in the region focused on building new features across Vonage’s portfolio of business communications solutions.