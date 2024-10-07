Airtel Business partners with Fortinet, launches ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ – a next-gen, secure connectivity solution for enterprises

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), has leveraged new-age cybersecurity solutions from Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, to launch ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ — a new-age internet security solution offering a robust and fully-managed defence against cyber threats.

The unique solution is designed specifically to enhance security over Internet Lease Line (ILL) circuits, combining Airtel’s trusted internet connectivity with Fortinet’s next generation firewall. It offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection through Airtel’s state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Fortinet’s Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform, ensuring robust management and defence against cyber threats.

Sharat Sinha, CEO – Airtel Business said, “Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly complex and many organisations lack the resources to manage it effectively. We have been pioneers in offering inclusive Cyber Secured ILL in the Indian market. With the launch of yet another innovative security solution — ‘Airtel Secure Internet’— we offer a comprehensive, future-proof solution that strengthens enterprises’ security without the burden of high capex.”

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet, added, “As cybersecurity challenges continue to escalate, many organisations are seeking expert support to manage and mitigate threats effectively. Our collaboration with Airtel Business to offer ‘Secure Internet’ provides a cost-effective solution, delivering 24×7 security event monitoring and detection to identify and respond to potential threats in real-time. By leveraging SOC-as-a-Service model, organisations can reduce their total cost of ownership, bridge the cybersecurity skills gap and gain greater visibility into their complex environments ensuring comprehensive protection in today’s digital landscape.”

‘Airtel Secure Internet’ will address the ever-increasing cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) including limited expertise, fragmented support and high capital expenditure (capex) for security equipment. Many enterprises also lack basic protection and the expertise to manage security across multiple locations while maintaining technology investments, leaving them exposed to internet-based attacks. Enterprises can also opt for Airtel’s next-gen iSOC, which is a state-of-the-art cyber defense centre, offering a large portfolio of security services.

The ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ service model is designed to protect against technology obsolescence, ensuring businesses remain future-proof while reducing capex expenses. The service allows for seamless upgrades or downgrades as needed, ensuring businesses always stay ahead of emerging security challenges. Airtel’s SOC utilises advanced orchestration tools with AI and ML algorithms to automate threat mitigation, providing robust, proactive defence.

With Airtel Secure Internet, businesses benefit from Airtel’s pan-India connectivity to link all their locations — headquarters, regional offices, data centres and remote sites. Bundling Fortinet’s Next Generation Firewall ensures holistic security, while Airtel’s intelligent Security Operations Centre iSOC manages the entire setup with its certified and trained resources, delivering continuous protection and peace of mind.

The fully managed service also integrates next-generation firewall (NGFW) with enterprise grade threat protection, which offers comprehensive protection through firewalls, intrusion detection, antivirus and content filtering, all from a single platform.