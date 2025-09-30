Airtel Business partners with Swift Navigation to launch India’s first next-gen spatial precision solution offering centimetre-level location accuracy

Airtel Business has entered into a strategic partnership with Swift Navigation, to launch India’s first AI/ML-powered, cloud-based location service, Airtel-Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service. This service will improve accuracy by up to 100x when compared to standard Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Airtel Business’ exclusive partnership with Swift Navigation will bring Skylark together with Airtel’s pan- India-resilient 4G/5G network to deliver a reliable and easily accessible centimetre-level-accurate positioning service for mission-critical, location-based applications for large-scale deployment.

A wide range of industries will be able to harness this high-accuracy service to power applications such as tolling, emergency response, digital mapping, construction, utilities, fleet management and autonomous vehicles—driving innovation, efficiency and quicker responses in services across India’s urban and rural landscapes.

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, said: “In a country like ours, with intricate lanes and by- lanes, every centimetre makes a difference in identifying a precise location or address, especially for critical services like first responders. By partnering with Swift Navigation, we are proud to launch India’s first cloud- based, AI/ML-powered GNSS corrections service, delivering centimetre-level precision. This breakthrough technology will not only revolutionise emergency responses and set new benchmarks for industrial applications but will also fast-track innovations in use cases like autonomous mobility and satellite-based toll collections.”

Holger Ippach, EVP of Product & Marketing – Swift Navigation, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Airtel to bring Skylark to India. By leveraging Airtel’s presence across IoT solutions and services, we are enabling businesses and developers across the country to seamlessly adopt precise positioning for automation and autonomy.”

The transformative possibilities of Airtel – Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service

Automotive & Transportation: Powering advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully- autonomous vehicles, improving road safety and traffic efficiency.

Mobile & Consumer Applications : Transforming navigation, ride-sharing and fitness apps with highly accurate, real-time location data for turn-by-turn directions, exact pickup points and reliable activity-tracking on smartphones and wearables.

Smart Tolling : Implementing seamless, barrier-free or lane-level tolling without the need for extensive physical infrastructure like gantries, cameras and readers.

Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery: Unlocking precise fleet management, route optimisation and accurate arrival-time predictions with unprecedented accuracy for vehicles, drones and delivery robots, especially in dense, urban environments.

Railways: Enabling enhanced safety and efficiency of rail operations through precise train positioning and control systems.

Agriculture: Powering precision agriculture through exact positioning for automated tractors, seeders and sprayers—empowering farmers to optimise the use of water, fertiliser and pesticides, boosting crop yields and sustainability.

This partnership positions Airtel Business as the leader in India’s precise-positioning market. The initial phase will launch a 35,000 km2 network around the National Capital Region (NCR) later this year. This network will be rolled out to other parts of the country in phases very soon after.