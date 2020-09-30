Airtel launches Airtel Secure to help businesses tide over rising cyber threats

Read Article

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) has launched Airtel Secure – a comprehensive suite of advanced cyber security solutions for business customers.

As businesses shift processes to cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better, they are also encountering increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber-attacks that can come from anywhere and have the potential to severely disrupt operations. India, which is now the world’s second largest internet market, ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds. In fact, the Indian cyber security market is expected to cross $13 bn* by 2025.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more can we do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that cyber security is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need. It combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships so as to deliver end-to-end managed security services. With the incredible trust we enjoy from our customers we believe Airtel Secure will provide our customers peace of mind, enable faster response times to potential threats and help protect their data so as to reduce business risk.”

As part of Airtel Secure, Airtel has launched its state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre. Located in the National Capital Region the Airtel Security Intelligence Centre rates amongst the best in India with access to advanced technology and AI / ML tools to mitigate potential threats. This facility will offer its tracking services to businesses of all sizes – from large enterprises to small and medium businesses on a 24/7 basis.

From end point protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more, Airtel Secure has created the most comprehensive portfolio through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint.

Cisco: Airtel and Cisco today announced that they will jointly bring to market a wide range of cutting-edge security solutions that secure networks, endpoints, applications and the Cloud. These advanced security solutions will be available to businesses as well as government entities under Airtel Secure.

Chuck Robbins, President and CEO, Cisco said “As India’s business fast-track their digital transformation, our partnership with Airtel is a vehicle for us to help them secure their people and information in a simplified, cohesive manner. Airtel will now be able to help customers streamline operations with integrated threat and security management through Cisco’s security portfolio. Delivered as managed security services (MSS), these offerings will benefit Airtel’s enterprise as well as small business customers, allowing customers to reduce their technology-capex investment and maximize efficiency.

Through the partnership with Cisco, Airtel will have access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code and be able to protect people and information in an automated manner.

Radware: Airtel also unveiled a strategic partnership with Radware. Through this partnership, the first global data scrubbing center in India has been set up to ensure threats to data and information is attacked and eliminated at the source in the country. This highly advanced facility is hosted by Airtel’s Nxtra Data in Chennai.

Roy Zisapel, President and CEO for Radware said: “Airtel’s comprehensive services and global customer footprint necessitate cloud security solutions that give their customers the flexibility, scalability, and visibility they need to grow and protect their businesses, no matter where they are. The partnership is a natural fit.”

Airtel Secure is now available to over one million business customers of Airtel. Several companies, including Flipkart, Havell’s, Fidelity India and R-Systems, are already benefiting from Airtel Secure. With the trust that Airtel commands, the company is well positioned to tap this growing opportunity.

