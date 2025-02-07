Airtel Payments Bank becomes the first payments bank to go live with I4C’s real time API integration to strengthen customer security

In a landmark initiative to bolster customer safety, Airtel Payments Bank has successfully integrated its systems with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP)-Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) through the Ministry of Home Affairs Application Programming Interface (API). Airtel Payments Bank is among the first four banks—and the first payments bank in India—to deploy this integration, reinforcing its commitment to fight against financial frauds and safeguarding customer interests.

This advanced API integration automates the manual actions previously undertaken by bank in response to complaints lodged through the I4C, National Cybercrime Reporting Portal including the 1930 helpline. Real-time information sharing between Airtel Payments Bank, I4C and Ministry of Home Affairs, ensures faster, more logical processing of cybercrime complaints. It provides I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs with various details, including complaint numbers, mobile numbers, account numbers, reported fraud amounts, transaction references, among other. The system also allows the Bank to take immediate action thereby preventing further misuse of account reported.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, commented on the development: “At Airtel Payments Bank, customer safety is at the heart of everything we do. Our integration with I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs not only demonstrates our commitment to stay ahead in the fight against financial frauds but also ensures real-time resolution of fraudulent compliant reported on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. This integration further strengthens our safety solutions suite crafted to protect our customers.”

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a comprehensive advisory to Banks/FIs based on the inputs from I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs. Department of Financial Services (DFS) has also directed all banks to collaborate with National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) of I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs for implementing mitigation measures to stop fraudulent transactions within the digital ecosystem. Post API integration, Airtel Payments Bank along with other banks have shown significant improvement in the turnaround time resulting in holding of the crime proceeds within the digital financial ecosystem.

Airtel Payments Bank offers a comprehensive safety solution suite, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to strengthen its ability to detect and mitigate fraud. The integration with I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs also aligns with the Bank’s efforts to provide a proactive and technology-driven approach to address the growing menace of financial frauds in today’s digital-first environment.