Airtel & SpaceX partners for high-speed internet in India

Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services to India. Pending regulatory approvals, this marks the first such agreement in the country, aiming to enhance connectivity nationwide, especially in remote and underserved regions.

The collaboration will explore Starlink equipment availability in Airtel retail stores, business solutions, and connectivity for schools, healthcare centers, and rural communities. Additionally, it will leverage Airtel’s infrastructure to enhance Starlink’s reach and performance in India, ensuring a seamless and reliable network for businesses and individuals alike.

This partnership is expected to play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide, enabling education, healthcare, and commerce in areas with limited traditional internet access. With the integration of Starlink’s enterprise suite, businesses and institutions can benefit from high-speed, uninterrupted connectivity, fostering innovation and economic growth.

“Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone, ensuring reliable broadband for all, even in the most remote locations,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities.”

“We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India,” added Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO, SpaceX. “The potential for innovation and progress when people are connected is immense, and we look forward to seeing the positive changes this partnership will drive.”

By integrating Starlink, Airtel strengthens its commitment to digital inclusion, bridging the connectivity gap and accelerating India’s digital transformation. This partnership marks a major step forward in making high-speed internet accessible to all, fostering new opportunities for growth and development across the nation.