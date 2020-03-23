AIT Calls to Shut Down Channel Establishments

Read Article

To curb the spread of Covid-19 (Corona virus), AIT (Association for Information Technology) Bengaluru appeals to all its members that they should keep their establishments closed from Monday 23rd March to Wednesday 25th March.

“We urge all the members and non-members to support in totality. Social Distancing is the only key in this time of severe pandemic,” notes Ketan B Shah, President, AIT.

All members who are providing essential services are allowed to continue their services adhering to best hygiene practices.

The decision has been taken by the association considering social responsibility and health on top priority for the employees, their families, co-workers, customers, business associates, and the society at at large.

The association is of the view that the government has taken unprecedented steps to combat the situation and now it is time for them to extend efforts in the same line.

“The world is currently reeling under the pressure of Covid 19, looking at the current situation of India where we are entering phase- 3 and social distancing is enforced throughout the country, we from the association have requested all requested all the members to shut down their work places for three days,” says Sunil Kukreja, Vice President, AIT.

The notice is subject to review on 24th March.