Akamai and Zuplo boost API monetization for AccuWeather

Akamai Technologies has teamed up with Zuplo to modernize how AccuWeather, one of the world’s most trusted weather data providers, delivers and monetizes its APIs. The collaboration is giving AccuWeather a unified, developer-first API platform designed for scale, simplicity, and business growth.

Announced in Bengaluru, the partnership combines Akamai’s globally distributed edge cloud with Zuplo’s modern API gateway, enabling AccuWeather to reduce latency, strengthen API security, and open new revenue opportunities. With weather data consumed by millions of developers and businesses worldwide, performance and reliability are mission-critical — and this joint platform is built to deliver both.

Driving Speed, Security, and Monetization

AccuWeather now manages all API traffic through a single platform that integrates:

Akamai’s edge network for lower latency and greater reliability

Zuplo’s developer-centric gateway for authentication, workflows, and monetization

Unified management for analytics, access control, and security

The result: a streamlined workflow that enhances the developer experience and accelerates API-driven revenue.

“The combined strengths of Zuplo and Akamai enable us to deliver weather data with unmatched speed and reliability,” said Chris Patti, Chief Data and Science Officer at AccuWeather. “This partnership transforms our developer experience and helps us monetize our APIs more effectively.”

Enhancing Developer Experience at Scale

Akamai and Zuplo have also co-built a new developer portal for AccuWeather, simplifying registration, authentication, and payment processes. Developers gain faster, frictionless access to APIs, while AccuWeather benefits from centralized insights into usage, performance, and revenue.

“Together with Zuplo, we’re helping customers like AccuWeather bring APIs to market faster, monetize them more efficiently, and deliver secure experiences at the edge,” said Eric Graham, VP of Product Management, Akamai.

Zuplo’s CEO and Co-Founder Josh Twist added, “AccuWeather is one of the most used APIs in the world… Our API gateway was built for distributed, high-volume workloads, and Akamai’s global edge network makes this vision possible.”