Akamai Extends Microsegmentation to Amazon Web Services; Enhances ZTNA for Optimal Application Performance

Akamai Technologies, Inc, the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced that it is extending its industry-leading segmentation solution, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, to support agentless enforcement for cloud native resources in Amazon Web Services (AWS), further expanding its existing capabilities in cloud environments. In addition, Akamai added new features to its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product, Akamai Enterprise Application Access. These features aim to enhance application performance while providing a superior user experience.

Nearly one third (32%) of cybersecurity breaches involved ransomware or extortion, according to the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report. The same report found that ransomware was a top threat across 92% of industries. These statistics highlight the need for organisations to implement a comprehensive Zero Trust framework to defend against the rapidly growing threat landscape.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation available on AWS

While organisations of all sizes are implementing public cloud strategies to innovate and realise new efficiencies, challenges remain. Leveraging Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in the cloud helps organizations address a lack of visibility into application behavior, the need to configure disparate security policies across cloud providers, and governance issues between DevOps and SecOps teams.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides seamless microsegmentation for multicloud and on-premises environments, now complemented by agentless support for platform as a service (PaaS) resources across Azure and AWS.

“We’re giving Akamai customers the visibility and security controls they need to protect their cloud environments — while ensuring a smooth single-pane-of-glass experience — by seamlessly delivering the applications and services users rely on,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “Whether our customers are on-prem, in the cloud, or leveraging IaaS or PaaS capabilities, we’re making sure they can focus on growing their business and serving their customers, not stress about their Zero Trust journey.” Benefits of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in the cloud include:

⦁ Agentless cloud native visibility and enforcement enables administrators to visualise cloud workloads using a near-real-time interactive map of true network flows, understanding the application dependencies, and bringing together DevOps and SecOps teams in cloud network security governance.

⦁ A hybrid enforcement engine leveraging multiple enforcement points allows an organisation to simply define the intent of network policy and have the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation policy engine take care of the rest, dynamically deciding which agent-based and agentless enforcement points are used across the data center.

⦁ Integrated reputation analysis and DNS firewall capabilities are designed to reduce time to detection and incident response time in the event of a breach.

⦁ A scalable and secure solution ensures data does not leave cloud environments, and the solution architecture scales automatically within it.