Alibaba Cloud and edForce join forces to accelerate cloud talent in India’s growing digital economy

Alibaba Cloud has joined hands with edForce to deliver industry-aligned cloud computing and AI training across the country. This strategic alliance aims to bridge the ever-growing cloud skills gap in India and empower enterprises to scale their digital transformation efforts.
As per NASSCOM and BCG’s joint report, over 2 million new cloud-related roles are expected to emerge in India by 2027, yet a substantial skills gap persists, with only a fraction of the workforce adequately trained. In parallel, the global cloud market is forecasted to reach $1.2 trillion by 2028, growing at a 17.5% CAGR, driven by rapid enterprise adoption and cloud-native innovation.
Alibaba Cloud, ranked among the top three global cloud service providers, brings its robust portfolio of elastic computing, big data analytics, security, and AI-powered solutions to this partnership. edForce, with its proven track record of delivering large-scale training programs to organisations like Infosys, Walmart, Amazon, and Sony, will facilitate learning through hands-on CloudLabs, real-world simulations, and instructor-led training.
“This collaboration with Alibaba Cloud strengthens our commitment to providing India’s workforce with the tools and training to compete globally,” said Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO of edForce. “Together, we’re accelerating cloud upskilling for the enterprises that are building India’s digital economy.”
This partnership will drive high-impact outcomes for both organisations and learners by
- Delivering Alibaba Cloud certifications that enhance credibility and employability for IT professionals.
- Offering hands-on training in cloud architecture, AI, storage, and security, all aligned with modern enterprise needs.
- Supporting digital transformation initiatives across sectors like fintech, retail, manufacturing, and public services.
Together, Alibaba Cloud and edForce will nurture a pipeline of certified cloud professionals, enabling Indian enterprises — big and small — to thrive in a cloud-first, AI-driven future.