Alibaba Cloud and edForce join forces to accelerate cloud talent in India’s growing digital economy

Alibaba Cloud has joined hands with edForce to deliver industry-aligned cloud computing and AI training across the country. This strategic alliance aims to bridge the ever-growing cloud skills gap in India and empower enterprises to scale their digital transformation efforts.

As per NASSCOM and BCG’s joint report, over 2 million new cloud-related roles are expected to emerge in India by 2027, yet a substantial skills gap persists, with only a fraction of the workforce adequately trained. In parallel, the global cloud market is forecasted to reach $1.2 trillion by 2028, growing at a 17.5% CAGR, driven by rapid enterprise adoption and cloud-native innovation.

Alibaba Cloud, ranked among the top three global cloud service providers, brings its robust portfolio of elastic computing, big data analytics, security, and AI-powered solutions to this partnership. edForce, with its proven track record of delivering large-scale training programs to organisations like Infosys, Walmart, Amazon, and Sony, will facilitate learning through hands-on CloudLabs, real-world simulations, and instructor-led training.

“This collaboration with Alibaba Cloud strengthens our commitment to providing India’s workforce with the tools and training to compete globally,” said Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO of edForce. “Together, we’re accelerating cloud upskilling for the enterprises that are building India’s digital economy.”

This partnership will drive high-impact outcomes for both organisations and learners by

Delivering Alibaba Cloud certifications that enhance credibility and employability for IT professionals.

Offering hands-on training in cloud architecture, AI, storage, and security, all aligned with modern enterprise needs.

Supporting digital transformation initiatives across sectors like fintech, retail, manufacturing, and public services.

Together, Alibaba Cloud and edForce will nurture a pipeline of certified cloud professionals, enabling Indian enterprises — big and small — to thrive in a cloud-first, AI-driven future.