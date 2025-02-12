Allcargo Gati accelerates business success with Oracle cloud infrastructure

Oracle today announced that Allcargo Gati Limited has migrated its on-premises mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This migration has improved Allcargo Gati’s system performance and operational efficiency by 20 percent.

Allcargo Gati offers comprehensive consultative logistics and end-to-end express distribution solutions for large, medium and small businesses in India. Serving enterprises across sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and durables. With more than 9,000 vehicles operating across logistics parks and national highways, Allcargo Gati ensures on time and seamless delivery across India. With India’s logistics market projected to reach USD $150 billion by FY28, Allcargo Gati recognised the need to modernise its IT system to capitalise on the industry’s growth. It needed to scale its legacy ERP system to enhance application performance and reduce latency and outages. After careful evaluation, Allcargo Gati decided to migrate its mission critical on-premises ERP system to Oracle Base Database Service on OCI. With OCI’s flexible, highly performant, and highly available infrastructure with built-in security, Allcargo Gati has optimised its operations and built a strong foundation to drive future growth and meet evolving demands.

“Our mission is to delight customers and enable swift, safe and timely deliveries, every single time. To achieve this, it is crucial for us to embrace technology to improve business agility and scalability,” said Sanjay Khiyani, Chief Information Officer, Allcargo Gati Limited. “By migrating our ERP applications to Oracle Base Database Service on OCI, we have modernised our business operations and significantly improved operational efficiency to serve our customers better. We are already seeing significant business benefits with OCI, positioning us for success as we integrate new technologies like AI, machine learning, and data analytics. These advancements will empower our team to drive innovation, optimise operations, and strengthen our leadership in the logistics sector.”

The powerful and yet simple-to-use Oracle Base Database Service on OCI has enabled Allcargo Gati to streamline daily operations and minimise operational backlogs. Allcargo Gati also uses Oracle Data Guard to achieve high availability, data protection, and disaster recovery. Additionally, OCI Compute and OCI Storage to power its cloud-based ERP system, strengthening the system with frequent storage upgrades to keep pace with business demands.

“Technology is transforming India’s logistics industry, driven by the growing demand for faster, more efficient supply chains and enhanced customer service,” said Premalakshmi PR, Vice President, Technology Cloud, Oracle India. “By leveraging Oracle Base Database Service and OCI’s secure and scalable infrastructure, Allcargo Gati ensures high system uptime, reduced latency, and efficient management of seasonal business peaks. This enhanced capability enables the company to deliver on-time services with precision, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in India’s logistics and supply chain industry.”

This implementation was completed by Infolob Global, a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). “Cloud solutions are transforming the logistics industry by providing unparalleled adaptability, operational reliability, and scalable growth. Leveraging our expertise in Oracle Cloud deployments, we helped Allcargo Gati migrate critical workloads to Oracle Base Database Service on OCI, enabling them to optimise IT operations and accelerate service innovation,” said Satyendra Pasalapudi, Managing Director, Infolob Global.