Allscripts and Microsoft extend strategic alliance to transform Cloud-Based Health IT Solutions

Allscripts and Microsoft has extended their long-standing strategic alliance to enable the expanded development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions. The five-year extension will support Allscripts’ cloud-based Sunrise electronic health record, making Microsoft the cloud provider for the solution and opening up co-innovation opportunities to help transform healthcare with smarter, more scalable technology.

The alliance will enable Allscripts to harness the power of Microsoft’s platform and tools, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and Power BI, creating a more seamless and highly productive user experience.

Sunrise is an integrated EHR that connects all aspects of care, including acute, ambulatory, surgical, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services including an integrated revenue cycle and patient administration system. Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver better health outcomes in hospitals around the world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will forever change how healthcare is delivered, and provider organizations around the world must ensure they are powered by innovative, interoperable, comprehensive and lower-cost IT solutions that meet the demands of our new normal,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer Paul Black. “Healthcare delivery is no longer defined by location—providers need to have the capability to reach patients where they are to truly deliver the care they require. Cloud solutions, mobile options, telehealth functionality—these are the foundational tools for not just the future of healthcare, but the present. Collaborating with Microsoft, the leader in the public cloud sector, we will efficiently deliver the tools caregivers need to improve the clinical outcomes of their patients and operational performance of their organizations.”

“Through our strategic alliance with Allscripts, we aspire to be a transformational force in the healthcare industry, delivering smarter, innovative solutions that power the essential human connections of care delivery and create a healthier future for patients worldwide,” said Microsoft vice president of US Health and Life Sciences Patty Obermaier. “At Microsoft, we believe the future of healthcare is an interoperable one, where cloud-enabled solutions will be critical in putting patients fully in charge of their own healthcare information. With this collaboration, Allscripts is working to make that future a reality.”

