Altair and LTTS launch 5G-6G wireless CoE to advance connectivity, accelerate innovation for clients in tech, mobility

Altair and L&T Technology Services announced the launch of a ground-breaking 5G-6G Wireless Centre of Excellence (CoE). The CoE will harness the potential of 5G and 6G networks to address prevailing industry challenges like connectivity breakdowns, high operational costs, and slower innovation cycles for applications in segments like Mobility and Tech.

By combining Altair’s best-in-class simulation and design tools with LTTS’ domain expertise in end- to-end product development and technology services, the CoE will incubate offerings and applications that cut across telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond.

5G and 6G networks deliver lightning-fast speeds, low latency, and unmatched scalability, while Digital Twins provide real-time, virtual models to predict issues, optimise performance and drive proactive decisions. Together, they empower businesses to boost connectivity reliability, enhance decision-making and improve operational efficiencies.

The CoE will focus on diverse initiatives to empower businesses with wireless solutions to include use cases such as:

5G/6G network planning to optimise public and private wireless networks, ensuring seamless connectivity and future-ready infrastructure

6G Reflective Intelligent Surfaces and RF Design and Development

Enhancements to wireless connectivity for applications in smart factories, connected vehicles, healthcare (remote monitoring), manufacturing (automated systems)

Connected mobility and network failure predictions

Developing digital twins for 5G and 6G networks to enable real-time simulations and enhanced performance, benefitting multiple industries

For its cutting-edge work in simulation, predictive analytics, and real-time data integration through digital twin technology, LTTS was awarded the Partner of the Year Award at the 2025 Altair Channel Partner Awards.

The use cases in the CoE will be powered by the Altair HyperWorks and Altair RapidMiner platforms. The Centre will also offer hands-on training, workshops, and collaborative spaces to help industries adopt and adapt wireless technologies to their unique challenges. Overall, the CoE will enable the creation of smarter infrastructure, drive more efficient operations, and foster better decision-making.

“5G and 6G technologies are reshaping the way industries operate, innovate, and deliver value,” said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair. “This CoE is a testament to our vision of helping organisations in all industries capitalise on the unparalleled potential of wireless technologies. Together with LTTS, we are providing the foundation for smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions – no matter the industry.”

“The launch of this CoE signifies a transformative leap in wireless innovation that transcends industries,” said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President, Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services. “Our collaboration with Altair brings together cutting-edge simulation technology and domain expertise, enabling diverse industries to unlock the full potential of 5G and 6G. This partnership is a key milestone in building a more connected, intelligent, and efficient world.”