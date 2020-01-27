Altec Lansing Continues to Grow Global Footprint with New Product in India

American brand Altec Lansing, a player in the audio industry for 90 years, is launching a new line of speakers and audio products in the Indian market with the indian technology distributor Compuage Infocom Limited.

At launch, the line will feature a wide range of over 29 products in five categories including Bluetooth earphones, Bluetooth headsets, Bluetooth portable speakers, trolley speakers and home audio systems.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been actively pursuing the expansion of the Altec Lansing brand and widening our geographical presence, working to bring our high-quality and yet accessible audio products global,” said Ike Franco, CEO of Altec Lansing. “Our growth into new markets is made possible with the help of strategic partners such as Compuage. They are an electronics leader in India, and through their unique understanding of the market and strong presence in the territory, we will be able to bring to market audio products that will resonate with consumers in India.”

“We are excited to partner with Altec Lansing, a pioneer of the audio industry, to introduce this new product line,” said Atul H Mehta – Chairman& MD, Compuage. “We know that consumers are searching for speakers, earphones and headphones that were made to fit into their lives through innovative designs and state-of-art, feature rich offerings”.