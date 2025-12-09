Alteryx partners with Savex Technologies to accelerate analytics and AI adoption in India

Altery has announced its expansion into India through a master reseller partnership with Savex Technologies, one of India’s largest IT distributors. The collaboration strengthens Alteryx’s international growth strategy and supports its mission to empower Indian businesses with analytics and AI solutions.

Savex Technologies was chosen for its deep expertise in data, analytics, and AI, its extensive reseller network of 8,500 partners, and its proven multi-vendor and hyperscaler capabilities. Together, Alteryx and Savex aim to accelerate Alteryx One adoption across industries by engaging strategic end customers and expanding the reseller ecosystem.

The partnership focuses on four strategic areas:

Expanding geographical coverage: Leveraging Savex’s nationwide network to reach new cities and regions.

Deepening customer and partner engagement: Strengthening relationships through workshops, enablement programs, and local support.

Growing technology alliances: Collaborating with global and regional partners to integrate solutions for joint customers.

Developing new routes to market: Enabling ISV ecosystems and hyperscaler marketplaces to offer Alteryx solutions to more customers.

The expansion centers around Alteryx One, the company’s unified analytics platform. Savex will also invest in local talent development, including education programs and demo facilities in 20 cities to build analytics capacity within businesses, universities, and government organizations.

“India represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth data markets in the world,” said Remco den Heijer, Vice President of International Alliances and Channels, Alteryx. “We partnered with Savex Technologies because of their expertise, strong reseller support, and multi-vendor capabilities. Together, we will accelerate Alteryx One adoption and empower organizations across India to transform with AI and analytics.”

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance, Savex Technologies, added, “We are proud to join forces with Alteryx and expand access to the Alteryx One platform. With our extensive partner network and go-to-market capabilities, we look forward to driving significant momentum for Alteryx throughout India.”