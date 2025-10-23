Altimetrik appoints Gautam Samanta as Chief Commercial Officer to drive AI-first global ambition

Altimetrik has appointed Gautam Samanta as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). A seasoned technology executive with more than three decades of experience, Gautam joins Altimetrik to accelerate the company’s growth strategy and reinforce its leadership as the AI-first orchestrator that enterprises need to thrive in an evolving digital landscape. He will report directly to Raj Sundaresan, Chief Executive Officer of Altimetrik.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Altimetrik. The company recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software, a global technology services firm focused on AI, intelligent automation, and analytics solutions. Together, the combined entity will create greater scale, expanded reach, and deeper capabilities across industries as Altimetrik advances toward its goal of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue.

In his new role, Gautam will drive Altimetrik’s global commercial and go-to-market strategy, expanding client and partner engagement, strengthening execution discipline, and advancing the company’s growth initiatives across markets and industry verticals. His focus will be on aligning commercial priorities with transformational goals and enabling enterprises to realise measurable outcomes from AI adoption at scale.

“Gautam’s appointment marks an important milestone in Altimetrik’s growth journey,” said Raj Sundaresan, Chief Executive Officer of Altimetrik. “This year, we launched our AI-First brand, opened the ALTI AI Adoption Lab™, and introduced DomainForge.ai to help clients accelerate enterprise-grade AI deployment. Combined with our expanded ecosystem partnerships with OpenAI, AWS, Salesforce, Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks, and our definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software, we have built strong momentum across every dimension of our business. Gautam’s global experience and commercial discipline will help us channel that momentum into sharper execution, deeper client value, and measurable impact across markets.”

Gautam has a proven track record in scaling global technology businesses by harnessing emerging technologies and deep domain expertise. Most recently, as President and Executive Director at Coforge, he was instrumental in driving the company’s growth strategy, transforming it into one of the fastest-growing technology services firms over the past eight years. He built the Banking and Financial Services vertical into a US$500 million business, the firm’s largest, and led several strategic corporate initiatives. Prior to Coforge, Gautam held senior leadership roles at Infosys and Capgemini, where he spearheaded account growth, vertical expansion, and global scaling.

“Altimetrik’s AI-First vision strongly resonates with my belief in the transformative potential of AI and data,” said Gautam Samanta. “Its engineering-first culture, agility, and platform-led approach position it as a true catalyst for enterprise growth. I am excited to help shape the company’s next chapter-driving sharper execution, customer value, and growth at scale.”

Gautam holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.