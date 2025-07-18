Altimetrik scales its AI-led growth agenda for customers globally with the launch of ALTI Lab in India

Altimetrik announced the launch of ALTI Lab, a dedicated centre for rapid prototyping and applied innovation accelerating the company’s AI-first strategy. Located in Bengaluru, ALTI Lab operates on a lab-to-factory model to develop enterprise-grade AI solutions and scale adoption across both client engagements and internal business functions through co-creation, integrated deployment, and targeted talent development.

With an AI-first foundation, ALTI Lab builds core capabilities that fuel growth and innovation. Key capabilities include:

Production-grade AI accelerators – A growing suite of tools, including the LLM Benchmarking Accelerator, KIONE, and DomainForge.ai, underpinned by Altimetrik’s Agentic Development and Assessment (ADA) Framework, helping organizations move from AI ambition to scalable action

Cloud-native flexibility with model-agnostic design – Native support for leading platforms such as OpenAI, Gemini, Llama, GCP, AWS, Azure, and Snowflake ensuring flexible, secure, and future-ready solution development

Accelerated time-to-value – Rapid prototyping models cutting time-to-value by over 30%, enabling faster experimentation and enterprise-grade deployment

Domain-Specific LLMs – Purpose-built models combining contextual accuracy with governance-ready frameworks and supporting secure, high-impact use cases across regulated and high-growth industries

AI-first workforce readiness – A structured and rewarding in-house ecosystem focused on building native AI expertise across roles through continuous learning, certification pathways, and hands-on experience in building, piloting, and scaling AI solutions

“The launch of ALTI Lab marks a breakthrough moment in our journey as an AI-first company,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik. “Enterprises need production-grade AI that delivers measurable results. That’s precisely what ALTI Lab is designed to achieve. What sets this apart is our ability to combine deep engineering rigor with practitioner-led domain expertise. Through ALTI Lab, we are enabling our clients to adopt AI in ways that are smarter in design, bolder in ambition, and faster in execution.”

Commenting on the occasion, Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, “the launch of ALTI Lab is a timely initiative by Altimetrik to tackle today’s persistent enterprise AI hurdle: moving from experimentation to execution. Many firms remain stuck in pilot mode, lacking a clear route to scale. Altimetrik’s lab-to-factory model, grounded in its Service-as-Software approach, aims to shift the focus from AI as one-off projects to more repeatable, productized services. By integrating platform-native flexibility with engineering discipline and leveraging an ecosystem that includes OpenAI, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, the company is helping organizations advance their AI efforts in a more structured and scalable manner.”

Real-world domain-specific applications that were showcased at the launch include:

On-prem GenAI capabilities for a banking giant by combining Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and domain-specific Small Language Models (SLM) to facilitate real-time risk monitoring

Next-gen Intelligent Conversational AI Agent to create effective upsell / cross-sell opportunities and next best actions for retail and consumer brands

Accelerating the pharma value chain from clinical trials and drug discovery to manufacturing to and accessibility through effective AI orchestration.

AI-powered assistant that instantly delivers contextual insights from complex automotive enterprise data through natural language queries, enabling faster, smarter decisions.

Adam Caplan, President, Digital Business and AI, added, “ALTI Lab is purpose-built for applied research. It provides engineers, data scientists, and product teams with the space, tools, and structure they need to test emerging models, benchmark performance, and develop production-ready solutions across diverse tech stacks. This scalable, engineering-ready environment brings AI use cases to life, turning innovation into execution, at scale.”

The launch of ALTI Lab reflects the company’s focus on executing its AI-first growth agenda through high-impact partnerships with OpenAI, AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, and other ecosystem leaders enhancing Altimetrik’s ability to deliver secure, platform-native AI solutions globally.